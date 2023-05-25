Jaccob Slavin exits game after massive hit from Sam Bennett in Game 4

NHL fans will be waiting anxiously on the status of Jaccob Slavin. The Eastern Conference finals took an unexpected turn just two minutes into Game 4 when the Carolina Hurricanes' standout defenseman, was forced to leave the ice after a devastating hit by Sam Bennett.

This unfortunate incident left Slavin visibly shaken and added to the Hurricanes' already mounting playoff challenges.

Jaccob Slavin leaves Game 4 between the Panthers and Hurricanes visibly shaken after hit by Sam Bennett

The play unfolded behind the net as Slavin battled for the puck with Bennett. In a moment of fierce physicality, Bennett's hit propelled Slavin's head into the boards before bouncing off the ice.

It was evident that Slavin was disoriented, as he appeared to be seeing stars. Remarkably, he managed to regain his footing momentarily but stumbled over his own goaltender, Frederik Andersen, and fell to the ice again before trainers could reach him.

As the Carolina faithful held their breath, Jaccob Slavin was eventually helped off the ice, his visible disorientation serving as a poignant reminder of the harsh toll the game can exact on its players.

Losing their best defenseman so early in a pivotal game further compounded the Hurricanes' difficulties, as they are already trailing 3-0 in the series against the Florida Panthers.

The untimely exit occurred mere seconds after Anthony Duclair had given the Florida Panthers the lead with the first shot of the game. With Slavin out of the lineup, the Hurricanes will face an uphill battle to rally and avoid getting swept.

Slavin has been an instrumental force in the Hurricanes' defensive game throughout the playoffs.

His injury will not only pose a physical setback but also add to the psychological challenges faced by the Hurricanes. Losing a key player, especially one as reliable and talented as Slavin, can disrupt team dynamics and morale.

As the Carolina Hurricanes prepared to face their toughest test yet, their fans will hope for a miraculous turnaround and a resurgence that would keep their Stanley Cup dreams alive.

The road to victory has become even steeper, now without their team's best defenseman, but the Carolina Hurricanes will strive to leave their mark on the playoffs and keep their hopes alive with a win to force a Game 5.

