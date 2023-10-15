Jack Hughes marks older brother Quinn Hughes' birthday with adorable childhood picture

Jack Hughes, the American professional ice hockey center and alternate captain for the New Jersey Devils of the NHL, recently took to his Instagram stories to celebrate his older brother Quinn Hughes's 24th birthday in the most heartwarming way. Jack shared an adorable childhood photo featuring not only Quinn but also their younger sibling, Luke Hughes.

The Instagram story posted by Jack Hughes shows the strong bond that exists within the Hughes family. The inclusion of a childhood picture undoubtedly adds a sentimental touch to the birthday celebration.

Quinn Hughes, who is a star defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks, turned 24 on Oct. 14. The shared childhood photo provides a glimpse into the brothers' early years, where they likely shared numerous experiences on and off the ice. It's not just a birthday wish but a cherished memory that speaks to the close-knit relationship among the Hughes siblings.

Tagging Quinn Hughes in the Instagram story not only ensured that the birthday boy received the heartfelt message but also opened a window for their fans and followers to join in the celebration.

Jack Hughes Instagram story

This heartwarming gesture from Jack reminds us that behind the intensity of professional sports, athletes are also ordinary people who value family, love and nostalgia.

A look at Jack Hughes’ career stats

Jack Hughes' initial hockey career received support not only from his parents but also from his uncle and cousin, Marty and Teddy, who were both accomplished hockey professionals. Marty and Teddy, notable hockey players, last competed in the British National League for the Dundee Stars and the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs, respectively.

Hughes began to demonstrate his immense potential by amassing an impressive 112 points in 50 games, which included 34 goals and 78 assists, in the 2018-19 season for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team.

In the 2021-22 NHL season, this emerging hockey sensation achieved 56 points in 49 games, comprising 26 goals and 30 assists. In that same season, he made a significant impact on New Jersey Devils' fans by securing his first NHL hat trick in a commanding 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.

With each passing season, Hughes is increasingly viewed by both the New Jersey Devils and their devoted fans as a bona fide contender for the top spot in the world of hockey.