Jake Oettinger made 37 saves to help the Dallas Stars avoid the series sweep against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4. He was pulled from the previous contest after allowing three goals in seven minutes in Game 3.

However, Oettinger was brilliant for the Dallas Stars in the nets and bounced back with a stellar performance in a potential elimination game on Thursday. Following the game, Oettinger gave an interview to the media.

He said:

"Yeah, I think the series has been so tight and you know we just didn't want to go our way and we got that tonight "

When asked about the game plan for the next game, Oettinger stated that they will put on the same performance and hope to win Game 5 in Vegas and return to action in front of the amazing home crowd:

"We want to win in Vegas and then come back to, you know, our great home crowd. So we're gonna do the same thing we did tonight and play the right way and hopefully, we can come back here."

Oettinger then described the mindset before heading into Game 4, saying:

"Just have fun and lay it on the line. Nothing to say before and thankfully we got the win"

Jake Oettinger has a 9-8 record in 17 playoff games this season. He's a 2.94 goals-against-average record with a .899 save percentage.

Jake Oettinger helps Dallas Stars avoid the series sweep in Game 4

Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Four

Game 4 of the seven-game Western Conference Final series was played at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights got into the scoring sheet first, with William Karlsson scoring a tip-in goal from Reilly Smit's assist at the 4:17 mark of the first period. Jason Robertson made it 1-1 for the Dallas Stars, moving into the second period.

Jonathan Marchessault scored his eighth playoff goal of the season, scoring a snapshot goal from an assist from Brayden McNabb to put the Knights 2-1 up in the game.

With less than three minutes remaining into the second intermission, Jason Robertson scored his second of the night and evened the game for the Dallas Stars. The third period went goalless, forcing overtime.

Joe Pavelski scored the winner 3:18 into overtime to help the Stars secure their first win of the series. The first two games of the series also went into overtime.

Jake Oettinger ended the game with 37 saves and posted a.949 save percentage. Game 5 takes place on Saturday in Las Vegas.

