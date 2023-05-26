Joe Pavelski achieves a rare feat; becomes the oldest player to score a goal in the OT

Joe Pavelski, 38, was once again the savior for the Dallas Stars in their must-win game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference on Thursday. Pavelski became the oldest NHL player to score an overtime goal in a potential elimination game.

Joe Pavelski scored the game-winning goal 3:18 into overtime to give the Stars their first victory in the series against the Vegas Golden Knights to avoid the sweep. His goal was stunning to watch, as he fired in an assist from Miro Hieskanen into the back of the net from the left face-off circle.

At 38 years and 318 days old, Joe Pavelski has surpassed Chris Kunitz (37), as the oldest player in NHL history to score an OT goal in a potential elimination game. It was Pavelski's fourth career overtime goal in the playoffs.

Interestingly, Pavelski's OT goal of the night brought his postseason goal total to 73, making him the active player with the most goals in the playoffs, surpassing Alex Ovechkin's 72.

Pavelski has been one of the key contributors to the Dallas Stars in the playoffs. He's played 12 games and has 13 points (nine goals and four assists), making him the team's third-leading goal scorer.

Joe Pavelski saves Dallas Stars with an OT stunner in Game 4

The Dallas Stars entered Game 4 without the presence of captain Jamie Benn who received a two-game suspension for cross-checking Mark Stone in Game 3.

Jason Roberton scored two goals while Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen each had two points contribution in the contest. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 37 saves.

Pavelski's overtime goal came at the 3:18 mark, followed by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb's penalty for high-sticking, resulting in a powerplay opportunity for the Dallas Stars.

In a post-game interview, Paveslki spoke to the media and said:

"It's such a fine line this time of year. You're going good and all of a sudden you look and you're in a 3-0 hole. [We had a] couple of overtime losses and played some good hockey along the way. You just have to keep putting your game out there and having the belief that you can buy more time and earn more time."

"So, we'll see where this goes. We're excited about tonight and we'll get some rest. We'll look to do it again and keep trying to put a little doubt in their minds."

Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars will be back in action for Game 5 on Saturday.

