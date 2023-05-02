Joe Pavelski contract: How much does the Dallas Stars player earn in salary?

Joe Pavelski is the hockey centre for the Dallas Stars, a team in the National Hockey League (NHL). The team's alternate captain earned the key position due to his prolific record and immense grip over the puck.

The hockey star was chosen by the San Jose Sharks in the 7th round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft with the 205th overall pick.

Pavelski joined the Dallas Stars as a Restricted Free Agent after 14 years of experience with the Sharks, on July 1, 2019. He inked a one-year contract with the Dallas Stars for $6 million on March 11, 2022.

The contract comprises $5 million as the cap hit and has an annual average salary of $6 million. Joe Pavelski has $5.5 million as the base salary for the 2022-23 season, with $5.5 million as the minors salary.

Joe Pavelski holds a prolific record of 1,001 points in 1,250 games. The 38-year-old also has 126 playoff points in 169 games from 17 seasons in his hockey career. He will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) at the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 39.

Joe Pavelski’s early career and professional life

Joe Pavelski during a Dallas Stars v Philadelphia Flyers game

Joe Pavelski's hockey career started with the SPASH (Stevens Point Area Senior High) Panthers, who won the Wisconsin State Hockey Championship in 2002. While playing for the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks, Dallas Stars’ alternate captain won the Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year Award and the 2004 Clark Cup.

Pavelski played collegiate hockey for the University of Wisconsin in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for the next two seasons, from 2004 to 2006. He participated in 84 games and amassed 101 points (39 goals and 62 assists).

The present-day Stars' player was chosen for the All-WCHA Rookie Team in 2005. In 2006, he was chosen for the Men's RBK Division I West All-America Second Team and the All-WCHA Second Team.

After a successful junior career in hockey, Pavelski created history in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs when he gave the Dallas Stars their first postseason hat-trick since they moved from the Minnesota North Stars.

Before that, only Dino Ciccarelli, Steve Payne, and Bob Brooke, who played for the North Stars, had accomplished this feat.

Pavelski added to his playoff legacy by tallying his 61st playoff goal on September 26, 2020. He now holds the record for most playoff goals among players born in the United States, breaking Joe Mullen's previous mark of 60.

