ESPN's John Anderson issued an apology after making an insensitive comment about the name of Las Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud during a "SportsCenter" segment.

Anderson had joked that Whitecloud's last name would be great "if you're a toilet paper" after he scored his first goal of the playoffs. Unfortunately, Whitecloud's last name is part of his Sioux Valley Dakota Nation heritage, and he is the first member of his nation to play in the NHL.

After the comment, a number of NHL fans reacted on social media, with many expressing outrage and calling for Anderson to be fired.

One fan tweeted:

"Zach Whitecloud is allowed to cry over something that affects HIM and affects him ALONE. You don’t get to tell him how to react or how to feel when someone mocks him for his culture. For his FAMILY NAME. It’s absolutely embarrassing on John Anderson’s part. He should be fired."

connor @getjeeked Zach Whitecloud is allowed to cry over something that affects HIM and affects him ALONE. You don’t get to tell him how to react or how to feel when someone mocks him for his culture. For his FAMILY NAME. It’s absolutely embarrassing on John Anderson’s part. He should be fired. Zach Whitecloud is allowed to cry over something that affects HIM and affects him ALONE. You don’t get to tell him how to react or how to feel when someone mocks him for his culture. For his FAMILY NAME. It’s absolutely embarrassing on John Anderson’s part. He should be fired.

Another fan tweeted:

"Holy sh*t the comment from SportsCenter's John Anderson comment is worse than I could have imagined. Absolutely shameful."

Catherine Partsch Conlan @CatConlan Holy shit the comment from SportsCenter's John Anderson comment is worse than I could have imagined. Absolutely shameful. Holy shit the comment from SportsCenter's John Anderson comment is worse than I could have imagined. Absolutely shameful.

Despite Anderson's apology and outreach to Whitecloud and the Golden Knights, many fans remained unsatisfied.

One fan tweeted:

"ESPN’s John Anderson should not be able to get away with this kind of public racism aimed Indigenous family names. And this kind of racism happens a lot. ESPN can set a tone by saying this behaviour is not acceptable anywhere, including hockey."

Janice Forsyth @janice_ubc Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing SportsCenter anchor John Anderson makes tasteless joke about Golden Knights’ Zach Whitecloud ow.ly/6gkc104GlSP SportsCenter anchor John Anderson makes tasteless joke about Golden Knights’ Zach Whitecloud ow.ly/6gkc104GlSP https://t.co/uGAC4Uuame ESPN’s John Anderson should not be able to get away with this kind of public racism aimed Indigenous family names. And this kind of racism happens a lot. ESPN can set a tone by saying this behaviour is not acceptable anywhere, including hockey. twitter.com/awfulannouncin… ESPN’s John Anderson should not be able to get away with this kind of public racism aimed Indigenous family names. And this kind of racism happens a lot. ESPN can set a tone by saying this behaviour is not acceptable anywhere, including hockey. twitter.com/awfulannouncin…

HockeyPlease @thatscrazy7 Jen Stephens @trooperjj @espn @SportsCenter

@NHL

John Anderson should be ashamed of himself making fun of Zach Whitecloud’s name. What a d-bag. Do better ESPN! We expect better. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… John Anderson should be ashamed of himself making fun of Zach Whitecloud’s name. What a d-bag. Do better ESPN! We expect better. #GoldenKnights @espn @SportsCenter @NHL John Anderson should be ashamed of himself making fun of Zach Whitecloud’s name. What a d-bag. Do better ESPN! We expect better. #GoldenKnights twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HGT3XkFn62 Fire this guy! At the beginning of this game I enjoyed watching @EdmontonOilers celebrate Native Culture awareness with the inclusion of the local tribes existence on National tv broadcast. Only to hear this from @espn 's John Anderson. One disappointed Native American here. twitter.com/trooperjj/stat… Fire this guy! At the beginning of this game I enjoyed watching @EdmontonOilers celebrate Native Culture awareness with the inclusion of the local tribes existence on National tv broadcast. Only to hear this from @espn 's John Anderson. One disappointed Native American here. twitter.com/trooperjj/stat…

Zach @HaidaZach Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing During the Vegas-Edmonton highlight on SportsCenter, John Anderson jokes about Zach Whitecloud's name, saying it's a "great name if you're a toilet paper."



Whitecloud is the first Indigenous NHL player from the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. During the Vegas-Edmonton highlight on SportsCenter, John Anderson jokes about Zach Whitecloud's name, saying it's a "great name if you're a toilet paper."Whitecloud is the first Indigenous NHL player from the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. https://t.co/gngA1yg8wk Yeah go fuck yourself John Anderson twitter.com/awfulannouncin… Yeah go fuck yourself John Anderson twitter.com/awfulannouncin…

allison hill (she/her) 🎷🦫 @astroallisonn SinBin.vegas @SinBinVegas "I don't want to be standing here in front of all of you but I hope we can use it an opportunity for everyone to learn."



Whitecloud broke into tears as the press conference continued.



This clearly affected him and his family deeply. Powerful stuff from a tremendous person. "I don't want to be standing here in front of all of you but I hope we can use it an opportunity for everyone to learn."Whitecloud broke into tears as the press conference continued. This clearly affected him and his family deeply. Powerful stuff from a tremendous person. this is truly unacceptable from john anderson. twitter.com/sinbinvegas/st… this is truly unacceptable from john anderson. twitter.com/sinbinvegas/st…

Lance Stewart @Fishcam92 Ben Gotz @BenSGotz



He's done a lot of positive things to impact his community.



reviewjournal.com/sports/goldenk… Also, just going to leave this story from a few years ago here on the pride Zach Whitecloud has in his heritage.He's done a lot of positive things to impact his community. Also, just going to leave this story from a few years ago here on the pride Zach Whitecloud has in his heritage.He's done a lot of positive things to impact his community.reviewjournal.com/sports/goldenk… A piss poor job by John Anderson of ESPN, even though he has since apologized. Good article on the influence that Zach Whitecloud has on others twitter.com/BenSGotz/statu… A piss poor job by John Anderson of ESPN, even though he has since apologized. Good article on the influence that Zach Whitecloud has on others twitter.com/BenSGotz/statu…

beep_beep @beep_beep @awfulannouncing Maybe he'll keep his job. But, John Anderson's legacy, no matter where he works or how successful he is, for the rest of his career, is always going to be, "That loser who disrespected Zach Whitecloud." @awfulannouncing Maybe he'll keep his job. But, John Anderson's legacy, no matter where he works or how successful he is, for the rest of his career, is always going to be, "That loser who disrespected Zach Whitecloud."

Andrew Mangiapane is the best Breadman @FieryBreadman SinBin.vegas @SinBinVegas "I don't want to be standing here in front of all of you but I hope we can use it an opportunity for everyone to learn."



Whitecloud broke into tears as the press conference continued.



This clearly affected him and his family deeply. Powerful stuff from a tremendous person. "I don't want to be standing here in front of all of you but I hope we can use it an opportunity for everyone to learn."Whitecloud broke into tears as the press conference continued. This clearly affected him and his family deeply. Powerful stuff from a tremendous person. To those that said that what John Anderson said was a joke and Whitecloud should just shrug it off, fuck you. It clearly affected him. twitter.com/SinBinVegas/st… To those that said that what John Anderson said was a joke and Whitecloud should just shrug it off, fuck you. It clearly affected him. twitter.com/SinBinVegas/st…

While Anderson's comment may have been unintentional, it had a real impact on Whitecloud and the Vegas community.

Former NHL player and coach John Anderson's career and achievements

John Anderson, a former NHL player, began his hockey career in 1969. He played in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament with a minor ice hockey team from Wexford, Toronto. Anderson's talent and skill on the ice were evident from a young age. He was drafted in the first round, 11th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1977 NHL Entry Draft.

John Anderson played 814 career NHL games, scoring 282 goals and 349 assists for 631 points from 1977–78 until 1988–89. His best statistical season was the 1982–83 season, when he set career highs with 49 assists and 80 points.

During Anderson's third season in Toronto, the club made a four-player trade with the Vancouver Canucks that brought winger Rick Vaive and center Bill Derlago to Toronto. Anderson was paired with the two new acquisitions to form a high-scoring line for the Maple Leafs.

Following the 1984–85 season, the fourth year in a row Anderson had scored 30 or more goals for the Maple Leafs, he was traded to the Quebec Nordiques for defensemen Brad Maxwell. The following year, his first full year with Hartford, Whalers sniper Sylvain Turgeon battled injuries. Anderson filled in as the top left wing on the team. Anderson scored the winning goal against the New York Rangers on April 4, 1987, to give the Hartford Whalers their only division championship.

John Anderson's contributions to the game of hockey have been recognized with several awards and honors, particularly his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008.

Poll : 0 votes