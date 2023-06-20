WATCH: Jonathan Marchessault opens up about Alex Pietrangelo's "as crazy as it can get" slash on Leon Draisaitl

In a recent episode of the popular ice hockey podcast, Spittin' Chiclets, Jonathan Marchessault, forward for the Vegas Golden Knights, joined the hosts to discuss the highly debated incident involving Alex Pietrangelo's slash on Leon Draisaitl. Marchessault's candid remarks shed light on the intensity of the moment and the aftermath that followed.

Reflecting on the incident, Marchessault described Pietrangelo's slash as:

"His slash was as crazy as it can get."

He vividly expressed:

"Like, that was, he touched the moon and came down and I'm late. Whoa,"

Jonathan Marchessault's colorful description emphasizes the severity and unexpectedness of the slash, drawing attention to the impact it had on the game and the players involved.

One aspect that Marchessault highlighted was the reaction from fellow hockey players, particularly Phil Kessel, who openly referred to the slash as 'dirty.' Marchessault recalled:

"Phil was like, that's like after his reaction, like that was dirty. Yay."

Acknowledging the consequences of his actions, Pietrangelo received a suspension for the slash. Jonathan Marchessault commended Pietrangelo's accountability, stating:

"Yeah, and I mean he got a suspension for it and then he owned up to it and came back strong the next game."

Pietrangelo's willingness to accept responsibility for his actions showcases his respect for the integrity of the sport.

Jonathan Marchessault's NHL career

Jonathan Marchessault, a Canadian professional ice hockey forward, has made a significant impact on the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League. Marchessault has played for several NHL teams throughout his career, including the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers.

In 2017, Marchessault was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights during the NHL Expansion Draft. Since then, he has emerged as a vital component of the team's offense, playing a key role in their success. In their inaugural season, the Golden Knights achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first expansion team since the 1967–68, St. Louis Blues to reach the Stanley Cup Finals. Marchessault's contributions played a crucial part in their historic journey.

In the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, Marchessault's exceptional performance led to him being awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the series. This distinction made him the first undrafted player since Wayne Gretzky in 1988 to receive the prestigious award.

Furthermore, Marchessault played an integral role in helping the Vegas Golden Knights become the sixth team in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup within their first six years of existence.

