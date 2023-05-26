Jonathan Marchessault spoke out as the Vegas Golden Knights suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime defeat against the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday. The Vegas forward shared his thoughts on the game and the factors that contributed to their defeat.

Jonathan Marchessault expressed his disappointment in the team's effort level, stating that it was not "good enough."

"Our effort level was not good enough. Closing out a series, especially in the hardest game of the series, requires a stronger performance from our group," he said.

The 32-year-old acknowledged that their depth was tested due to the absence of key players and emphasized the need for everyone to step up. When asked about the difference between the game and the previous three, Marchessault highlighted the opposing team's defensive play and their higher level of desperation.

"They played well defensively, and their desperation was a little higher than ours. At this time of the year, it's about who wants it more, and unfortunately, they showed more desire."

Marchessault said that the team struggled in overtime and was unable to find their rhythm or create scoring opportunities. He criticized their forecheck and breakout plays, saying that they were subpar and contributed to missed chances.

"We gave them too many chances, and it's not fair to our goaltender, who has been exceptional throughout the series."

Reflecting on the game, Marchessault highlighted the need for improved play in the neutral zone, emphasizing the importance of pressuring the opposition and limiting their skating opportunities. He acknowledged the team's shortcomings and expressed determination to learn from the loss and prepare for the next game.

As the series continues, the Golden Knights will look to regroup and bounce back from their Game 4 defeat. With Jonathan Marchessault's insights and the team's collective effort, they aim to regain control and shift the momentum in their favor in Game 5.

Jonathan Marchessault's Heroics Not Enough as Stars Prevail in Overtime: Game 4 Recap

In a thrilling Game 4 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars, the Stars emerged victorious with a 3-2 overtime win, securing their first victory in the series. The game showcased intense action and notable performances from both teams.

The scoring began in the first period when William Karlsson of the Golden Knights tipped in a goal from Reilly Smith's assist, giving Vegas the initial lead. However, the Stars quickly responded as Jason Robertson scored on a powerplay, assisted by Miro Hieskanen, to level the score at 1-1 before the first intermission.

The second period saw Jonathan Marchessault of the Golden Knights regain the lead with a snapshot goal, assisted by Brayden McNabb. But the Stars fought back once again, with Jason Robertson scoring his second goal of the night, courtesy of Esa Lindell's pass, tying the game at 2-2 before the second intermission.

The third period remained goalless, forcing the game into overtime for the third time in the series. It was veteran Joe Pavelski who played the hero for the Stars, scoring the game-winning goal just 3:18 into overtime, giving Dallas their first victory.

Contributing to the Stars' success were Roope Hintz, Miro Hieskanen, and Jason Robertson, each with two-point performances. Goaltender Jake Oettinger played a stellar game, making 37 saves and recording an impressive .949 save percentage.

Game 5 is set to take place on Saturday in Las Vegas, where the Golden Knights will look to regain control of the series and the Stars will aim to build upon their momentum from their hard-fought victory in Game 4.

