Jonathan Toews leaving Chicago Blackhawks: Veteran captain moving on after 15 years.

All good things must come to an end, no situation best exemplifies this saying than Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks. The long-time captain of the Blackhawks will play his final game with the club tonight at home in Chicago against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The club announced this morning that after a number of conversations with Toews, and with the team entering a rebuilding stage, tonight's matchup will be the final one of his tenure with the team.

Blackhawks Talk @NBCSBlackhawks "I think the city of Chicago will be forever indebted to (Jonathan Toews) for the amazing ride that he took us on" - Kyle Davidson "I think the city of Chicago will be forever indebted to (Jonathan Toews) for the amazing ride that he took us on" - Kyle Davidson https://t.co/nNSQWpKZii

While the announcement will be saddening news for fans and the franchise, it is not a surprising move, as the captain has struggled with his health in recent years, even contemplating retirement.

Toews has been dealing with both long-COVID symptoms as well as Chronic Immune Response Syndrome with the pair of ailments causing him to miss the entire 2020-21 campaign.

Last month, he released a statement acknowledging that he is still dealing with symptoms from both issues, which took away any possibility of him being moved at the trade deadline.

Lance Lynn Enjoyer @NonnieJonnie Hope the #Blackhawks schedule the Kane/Toews jersey retirement ceremony for a game vs. the Sharks and have a 1988-minute ceremony as payback for this wait Hope the #Blackhawks schedule the Kane/Toews jersey retirement ceremony for a game vs. the Sharks and have a 1988-minute ceremony as payback for this wait https://t.co/DeQimxQ7Ft

At 34 years old, Toews' current contract with the Chicago Blackhawks is expiring at the end of the season, which may also be another reason behind his potential retirement. While his health is obviously a major concern for Jonathan Toews, the business side of the NHL may also be a factor.

A look at Jonathan Toews' NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks

After being selected as the third pick in the 2006 draft, Toews helped change the fortunes of the Chicago Blackhawks franchise. During his 15-year NHl career, Toews has won three Stanley Cups, the 2009-2010 Conn Smythe, and the 2012-2013 Selke Award, as well as an election to the All-Star Team in 2012-13.

In 2017, he was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players as the National Hockey League commemorated its 100th anniversary. He was joined by fellow Blackhawks Duncan Keith and Patrick Kane, though the additions of the three were met with controversy.

