Josh Morrissey Injury: What happened to Winnipeg Jets defenseman?

Winnipe­g Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey took a hit in Wednesday's face­-off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He­ got a lower-body injury which forced him to leave the game early from a shot block against Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies. The incident happened near the­ Jets' goal toward the end of the­ first period.

The critical moment occurred when Morrissey sacrificed his body to block a shot. However, his valor came at a cost, leading to an injury that prompted his immediate departure from the game. The Winnipeg Jets later announced through their social media channels that Morrissey would not be returning to the ice.

Before his departure, Morrissey had already logged seven minutes and 17 seconds of ice time, contributing with two blocked shots and one hit. The significance of his absence will undoubtedly be felt by the team, given Morrissey's integral role on the blue line. The injury raises concerns about the impact on the Jets' defensive strategies and lineup in upcoming games.

Josh Morrissey's stellar season and impactful journey with Jets

Josh Morrissey is making waves in his ninth NHL se­ason. Notably, he's be­en with the Winnipeg Je­ts all his career. This season, he has played 45 game­s and his numbers are something worth talking about. Morrissey has registered seven goals and 26 assists for 33 points in total. Among his team, he­'s third in terms of points. Furthermore, he leads the stats when looking at Jets de­fenders.

With an average ice time of 24 minutes and 33 seconds per game, Morrissey is a stalwart presence on the blue line. Throughout his illustrious career, the 2013 No. 13 pick has accumulated 63 goals and 212 assists, amassing a total of 275 points in 546 games while maintaining an average ice time of 22 minutes and 27 seconds.

Having secured a gold medal at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship and an All-Star Team nod, Morrissey's journey is marked by accomplishments. His contributions extend beyond individual success to team victories, including a league championship with Kelowna in the WHL.

Currently, in the fourth year of his eight-year, $50 million contract, Josh Morrissey holds the distinction of being the Jets' highest-paid defenseman. As Winnipeg maintains its dominant position in the Western Conference's Central Division, Morrissey's absence due to the recent lower-body injury presents a significant challenge for the team as they navigate the rest of the season.