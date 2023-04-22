Winnipeg Jets fans were unhappy after the news that star defenseman Josh Morrissey suffered a lower-body injury. It happened during Game 3 of the playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Morrissey, who has had an outstanding regular season with 16 goals and 76 points in 78 games, had already notched two assists in the playoffs before his injury.

News of Morrissey's injury spread quickly on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment and concern. It was clear that fans were already feeling the impact of Morrissey's absence, with the defenseman only seeing 1:14 of ice time before leaving the game.

"INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets D - Josh Morrissey will not return to today’s game due to a lower body injury."

Winnipeg Jets PR @WpgJetsPR INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets D - Josh Morrissey will not return to today's game due to a lower body injury.

Carter tweeted,

"Horrible news for the #NHLJets, as defenseman Josh Morrissey has been ruled out with a lower-body injury. He played parts of two shifts in the opening frame of Game 3."

Carter Brooks @CBrooksie84 Horrible news for the #NHLJets , as defenceman Josh Morrissey has been ruled out with a lower-body injury. He played parts of two shifts in the opening frame of Game 3.

Mitchell Clinton @MitchellClinton #NHLJets announce that Josh Morrissey will not return to the game due to a lower-body injury. This appears to be the play where Morrissey's injury occurred. He gave it a go on a power play shift later on, but wasn't able to continue. #NHLJets down to five defencemen for the rest of Game 3.

Another fan added:

"This is not good news WPG. Morrissey is their best D and one of the best in the League."

The sentiment was echoed by many fans, who recognized the importance of Morrissey to the Jets' defensive lineup. With his outstanding performances during the regular season, it's no surprise that fans are worried about what the team will do without him.

In response to the official Injury Update tweet by Winnipeg Jets PR, one fan replied,

"This is among the worst tweets a Jets fan would like to read today."

Morrissey's injury has left a significant impact on fans, who were hopeful of the team performing well in the playoffs.

Kev 🇨🇦🇦🇲 @itsBeckz Josh Morrissey out means RIP for the Jets Josh Morrissey out means RIP for the Jets

Mike McIntyre @mikemcintyrewpg Obviously an #NHLJets power play without Nikolaj Ehlers and now Josh Morrissey is not nearly as dangerous. Obviously an #NHLJets power play without Nikolaj Ehlers and now Josh Morrissey is not nearly as dangerous.

Ian Cameron @bobano Josh Morrissey not coming back in this game for the #GoJetsGo the greater concern is his availability for the rest of this series beyond today Josh Morrissey not coming back in this game for the #GoJetsGo the greater concern is his availability for the rest of this series beyond today

As the Jets prepare for Game 4 against the Golden Knights, the question on everyone's mind is whether Josh Morrissey will be able to return to the ice. For now, his status remains uncertain. Fans can only hope that he'll be able to make a speedy recovery and rejoin the team soon.

More on Josh Morrissey's remarkable NHL career.

Josh Morrissey is a Canadian professional ice hockey defenceman who currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets in the National Hockey League. The Jets selected Morrissey in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

In addition to his success in the NHL, Morrissey has also represented Canada in several international tournaments. He played for Canada's under-18 team at the 2013 IIHF World U18 Championships, where he helped his team win the gold medal.

Morrissey's exceptional play also earned him a spot on the under-20 team at the 2015 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship. He was named to the 2015 World Junior All-Star First Team.

