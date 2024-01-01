"Just not who we are" - Blackhawks veteran Nick Foligno lashes out at team after 8-1 hammering against Dallas Stars

The Chicago Blackhawks suffered a demoralizing 8-1 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Stars on Sunday, their worst loss of the season. This disheartening result came after a game where they managed to salvage a point after overcoming a multi-goal deficit. However, the contrast in performance left veteran player Nick Foligno visibly displeased.

"I don't know. That is really, really disappointing. Because we talked about how we were trending in the right direction," Foligno said.

He emphasized the discrepancy between the team's potential and the lackluster display on the ice:

"My only hope for a game like today is we just finally hammer it through our thick heads of how we're going to need to play, and that is not it. That is just not who we are, not who we can be. That's not what we expect in the room; that's not what our fans should expect. That's what pisses me off."

Foligno also addressed the team's overall performance this season, particularly highlighting their vulnerability in lopsided losses to other teams:

"That's not a winning team; that's just a team hoping. Hoping, 'Ah, maybe it's an easy night. Maybe the other team doesn't have it.' Are you kidding me? That team's record, and we're going to play like that? I'm sorry, just that one is really really frustrating with the strides we think we've been making."

Blackhawks Captain Nick Foligno urges urgency after disappointing loss

Despite the team grappling with injuries, including recent setbacks for players like Tyler Johnson and Taylor Raddysh, Nick Foligno emphasized the need for urgency. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson echoed this sentiment, expressing disappointment in the team's lack of fire and urgency during the Dallas game:

"That’s too late, the game's over. I'd rather take a penalty and try and kill it off with playing with that kind of ‘urgency...."

As the de facto captain, Foligno addressed the Blackhawks's shortcomings, both in his actions and words:

"There has to be a sense of urgency....."

Looking ahead to the next game against Nashville, Foligno demanded a response from the team, stating,

"We owe it to ourselves and to our fans to be a better version, and every game we have to strive for that...."

Foligno's impassioned remarks reflected his disappointment in the recent loss and determination to see the Blackhawks overcome their challenges in the current NHL season.