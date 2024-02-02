On a chilly evening on Thursday, music sensation Justin Bieber set the stage on fire at the exclusive "History Toronto" concert.

It was part of the Drew House x Toronto Maple Leafs private party in Toronto. The star-studded event was graced by notable personalities, including Wayne Gretzky's daughter-in-law, Sara Gretzky, and William Nylander's sisters, Ella and Stephanie.

Bieber treated the audience to a mesmerizing performance, delivering a revamped version of his hit track "Eenie Meenie" alongside other fan-favorite tunes like "Ghost." The crowd erupted in cheers and applause.

The enchanting evening was not only a musical delight but also a social gathering. Sara Gretzky, Ella and Stephanie Nylander took to Instagram to share their experience at the concert.

Ella's Story

Stephanie's Story

Justin Bieber teamed up with Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bieber was the celebrity captain in the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft on Thursday, which took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. There, along with Matthews and Reilly, he directed the pick for one of the four teams.

Bieber's "History Toronto" concert was quite the experience, mixing tunes, athletics and celeb mingling for a lasting night in Canada's hub.

Justin Bieber's top 5 hockey highlights

Justin Bieber's path from skating to singing has made a significant impact in the hockey realm. Despite his success in the music world, Bieber's affection for this sport has led to unforgettable hockey experiences.

In 2017, Bieber made headlines at the NHL All-Star game. His amazing hockey skills helped his team win. His goal was so memorable that both celebrities and fans were impressed.

He also did something beautiful in 2011. Bieber surprised a young fan named Jake Shafer. The eight-year-old kid was fighting neuroblastoma. Bieber spent a day playing hockey with him and the Toronto Maple Leafs. This wonderful day was set up by the Children's Wish Foundation.

Bieber's influence is not only seen in personal moments. He appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2020, where he showed off his agility with a hockey stick and even taught Fallon some hockey moves. The visit ended with a victory lap as the crowd cheered when the Canadian national anthem played on a Zamboni.

In 2023, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Justin Bieber's clothing brand Drew House teamed up. They started the House of Hockey, a ball hockey program. It helps young people who find it difficult to get involved in sports due to various barriers.

In 2024, Bieber led the NHL All-Star game as a celeb captain. His brand, Drew House, showcased funky-colored and fresh-style jerseys that stole the show.