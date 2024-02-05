Justin Bieber went 1-on-1 with goalie Cam Talbot; Kings netminder did not go easy on the Canadian pop star

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was one of the celebrities to headline the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, which concluded on Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Bieber, who's an avid Maple Leafs fan, represented Team Auston Matthews as the celebrity captain. He took part in the warmups in full uniform, was behind the bench while sporting an oversized red-polka-dot coat, and celebrated Team Auston Matthews' 7-4 win over Team Connor McDavid.

Ahead of the All-Star Game, Justin Bieber made his way onto the ice by donning the No. 6 on his back during the warmups on Saturday. The pop icon went one-on-one with the LA Kings' netminder, Cam Talbot, who described it as a bit surprising to see Bieber enter the ice for warmups.

Justin Bieber gave his best shot against Talbot; however, the Kings' goalie was not in the mood to go easy with the pop icon. According to Talbot, Bieber had some impressive skills on the ice, but unfortunately, he missed the net both times during their one-on-one encounter.

Cam Talbot, while facing Bieber in a one-on-one encounter, said (via NHL.com):

“I don’t think anyone expected him to be out there with us,” Los Angeles Kings goalie Cam Talbot said. “But he actually had some pretty good hands out there, so it was fun to go one-on-one against him.“He actually missed the net both times,” Talbot said with a laugh."

He added:

“I think I started that,” Talbot said sheepishly. “The Leaf guys were doing it, and I was the first one to kind of go one-on-one with him, and I think I kind of started something for him, so I apologize.”

Team Auston Matthews led by Justin Bieber won $1 million

A packed Scotiabank Arena in Toronto was treated to an enthralling NHL All-Star Game.

Team Matthews, led by celebrity captain Justin Bieber and other Leafs members such as Morgan Rielly and Mitch Marner, went on to beat Team Connor McDavid 7-4 to win the NHL All-Star Game and win $1 million in prize money.

Team Matthews was led by Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who beat Team Hughes 6-5 in a shootout in the semi-finals. In the final, captain Auston Matthews garnered two points and four overall in two games and was named the MVP of the All-Star Game.

Before the All-Star Game, Connor McDavid won the skills competition and took home $1 million after scoring the most points across eight events.