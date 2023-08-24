Kim Kardashian and Ye's daughter North dons LA Kings jersey during visit to Japan

The LA Kings have long held a special place in the hearts of their fans, and it seems that this sentiment extends far beyond the borders of Los Angeles.

North West, the daughter of the famous former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, recently made headlines during a family outing in Japan.. What truly stole the show during their outing was her choice of attire – donning a Los Angeles Kings jersey.

The white and black colors of the LA Kings jersey provided a striking contrast against the backdrop of the vibrant Japanese surroundings, making North stand out in style as she enjoyed her meal alongside her mother.

The glimpse of this heartwarming moment was shared with the world through an Instagram video, capturing Kim Kardashian and her daughter North relishing their culinary experience in Japan.

Helenius tasked with developing strength and power for the LA Kings

During his debut season in North American professional hockey, Samuel Helenius, a 20-year-old center prospect chosen by the LA Kings in the 2021 NHL Draft, realized that the concept of size encompasses various aspects.

Standing tall at 6-foot-6 and weighing around 215 pounds, Helenius encountered a physically intense style of play while competing for the Ontario team in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Helenius acknowledged the differences in play between North America and Europe, particularly the smaller rink size and heightened physicality in North America. This adaptation process was considered essential for his development as a player.

Mike Donnelly, part of the Kings' player development department, highlighted the AHL's demanding nature, stating that it provides valuable lessons for young talents like Helenius. Despite the challenges, Helenius managed to showcase improvements in his defensive skills over the season.

Jarret Stoll, a former NHL center and now part of the LA Kings' player development, praised Helenius for effectively utilizing his tall stature while penalty killing and commended his defensive mindset.

Helenius aimed to enhance his physique, with a focus on adding more muscle mass to his frame. While he's already made progress, building strength is a gradual process. Given the Kings' roster of accomplished centers, including Anze Kopitar, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Phillip Danault, as well as promising talents like Quinton Byfield, Helenius has the opportunity to evolve at his own pace.

Stoll projected that Helenius could potentially reach the NHL level within the next two to three years, emphasizing the importance of further developing his physical strength and overall game.