In a surprising turn of events, Kyle Dubas, former General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, recently made his first public remarks about being relieved of his duties.

Speaking at his alma mater, Brock University, during his acceptance speech for an honorary doctorate degree, Dubas openly admitted to experiencing failure with the Leafs. His comments shed light on the challenges he faced and the lessons he learned along the way.

Dubas began his speech by acknowledging his unexpected departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs:

"On May 19th, I was fired from my job as the General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs... It was the first time I've been fired."

This admission revealed the personal impact of the decision and signaled a candid approach in reflecting on his time with the franchise.

Kyle Dubas discussed getting fired by the Leafs while receiving his honourary doctorate in front of Brock University’s Class of 2023.



In a bold and introspective statement, Dubas addressed the issue of failure, acknowledging its presence throughout his tenure:

"As Dr. Riggs just said, embrace failure, and we've had a lot of failure during my time with the Leafs."

This admission underscores the immense pressure and high expectations that come with leading a storied franchise like the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dubas' willingness to openly discuss failure is proof of his growth as a leader and his commitment to self-improvement. It takes courage to acknowledge shortcomings and to use them as stepping stones for future success. By embracing failure, Dubas's experience will undoubtedly shape his approach in his new role with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Exploring Kyle Dubas' rise as a hockey authority

Kyle Dubas, an ice hockey executive from Canada, has gained recognition in the NHL with his remarkable career path. Born on November 29, 1985, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and Dubas developed a deep passion for the sport from an early age.

Although Dubas played hockey himself during his upbringing he unfortunately had to end his playing career at the age of 14 due to concussions. Nevertheless, his love for the game continued to grow, leading him to explore other opportunities within the hockey world.

Kyle Dubas enrolled at Brock University, where he pursued a degree in sports management. During his time at Brock, he also took on the role of a scout for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, a junior ice hockey team. This experience ignited his interest in evaluating talent and developing players.

In 2014, Dubas joined the Maple Leafs as an assistant general manager, making him the second youngest person in NHL history to hold such a position, following John Chayka of the Arizona Coyotes.

