Twitter erupted with joy and astonishment as Latvia achieved a historic win over Sweden in the IIHF tournament, securing their spot in the quarterfinals. Latvia secured a 3-1 victory over Sweden by scoring two goals in the third period to advance to the quarterfinals.

One fan expressed their elation, noting that there is always a first time for everything, and that moment had finally arrived for Latvia.

Fans praised the small country for producing many underrated hockey players, highlighting the team's exceptional performance and the significance of this milestone achievement.

"There is a first time for everything! That moment has also come for LATVIA. A small country with many good underrated hockey players."

Andris @Alberto_Taxera 🏒 @Sportsnet There is a first time for everything! That moment has also come for LATVIA. A small country with many good underrated hockey players.

Another fan emphasized the significance of Latvia's achievement, particularly as they were the hosts of this year's World Hockey Championships. They celebrated the team's qualification for a medal round for the first time ever in their history at this event.

The tweet captured the passion and dedication of Latvian fans towards hockey, suggesting that their unwavering support and love for the sport had finally paid off. It was a moment of triumph for a nation that truly deserved it.

"Latvia (Hosts of this year's World Hockey Championships) will be PLAYING FOR A MEDAL for the first time ever in their teams history at this event. This is how passionate they are about hockey."

This is how passionate they are about hockey . They deserve this.



#IIHFWorlds twitter.com/JacobPacheco6/… Jacob Pacheco @JacobPacheco6



This is in Riga, Latvia just outside of Arēna Rīga where THOUSANDS of fans are gathered to watch Latvia vs Kazakhstan !



Jacob Pacheco @JacobPacheco6

This is in Riga, Latvia just outside of Arēna Rīga where THOUSANDS of fans are gathered to watch Latvia vs Kazakhstan !

JUST UN-REAL!🤯 #KAZLAT

Latvia (Hosts of this year's World Hockey Championships) will be PLAYING FOR A MEDAL for the first time ever in their teams history at this event.

This is how passionate they are about hockey . They deserve this.

In a more humorous tone, one fan jokingly attributed the drastic actions of throwing TVs out of windows to Latvia's victory over their team.

"I think it’s because Latvia won the quarter against us! We throwed our tv’s out of the window!"

Lantis @Lantise2 @akihheikkinen I think it's because Latvia won the quarter against us! We throwed our tv's out of the window!

Paula @milakne_paula i'm not a hockey girl, but latvia made it into the semi-finals .. HOLY SHIT

vinni @omarswaist i think latvia won in hockey against sweden?? but idk!

Overall, Twitter was alive with the exhilaration and amazement of fans witnessing Latvia's groundbreaking victory over Sweden. The win not only secured Latvia's place in the quarterfinals but also marked a significant moment in the nation's hockey history.

Highlights of the game between Latvia and Sweden in IIHF quarterfinals

In a thrilling turn of events, Latvia found the back of the net twice in the final period, securing a 3-1 lead over Sweden and ultimately winning the game. The remarkable triumph propelled Latvia to the IIHF quarterfinals, marking a historic moment for the nation.

It was the first time ever that Latvia had advanced to the final four of any IIHF top-division tournament. Their journey to this stage was nothing short of incredible. They managed to secure their spot in the playoffs by the slimmest of margins with a crucial victory on the final day of the preliminary round.

