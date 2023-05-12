Latvia vs Canada: How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

For fans of hockey in Canada and Latvia, the 2023 IIHF World Championship promises to be an exciting event. The tournament will take place in Riga, Latvia, and Tampere, Finland, and will run from May 12 to May 28.

Canada vs. Latvia: Match Details

The first game for Canada in the tournament will be against host country Latvia on Friday, May 12, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Pacific Time).

Canada vs. Latvia: Streaming Options

Canadian Fans can watch the game live on TSN1 or stream it on TSN.ca or the TSN App. The game will also be broadcasted on RDS. For fans who cannot access TSN, there is a free live stream available through the Game Centre on the official tournament website or on the World Championship YouTube Page.

Whether you choose to watch the game on TSN or through the free live stream, Canadian and Latvian fans will not want to miss the excitement of this highly anticipated matchup.

Preview: Canada vs Latvia at the 2023 IIHF World Championship

Canada's National Men's Team will face co-host Latvia in their quest for a 29th world title at the 2023 IIHF World Championship on Friday. The game will be played at Arena Riga, where the home crowd is expected to create a raucous atmosphere.

Although only four players have previous experience with the National Men's Team, the roster is packed with international experience. Cody Glass had a hat trick in its only pre-tournament game against Hungary on Tuesday, leading the team to a 5-2 victory.

Latvia has 16 players back from the team that finished 10th a year ago, including Rihards Bukarts and Rudolfs Balcers, who co-led the team in scoring. They also have Arturs Silovs, the tournament save percentage leader from 2021, who is coming off a terrific AHL season. The Latvian fans are known to be some of the loudest and proudest in international hockey, and with a full building, it is sure to be a fun atmosphere.

Canada and Latvia last met in the opening game of the 2021 Worlds, where Canadians were handed a 2-0 loss, its first ever to the Latvians. Despite outshooting the hosts 38-17, they couldn't beat goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks.

Canadians have dominated the matchup historically, winning 11 out of 13 games with one tie. The last time the teams met in Riga was at the 2006 Worlds, where they set a tournament record with nine power-play goals in an 11-0 victory led by Jason Williams and Kyle Calder.

Canadians is hoping to add another world title to its already impressive resume, while Latvia will look to play the role of spoiler in front of their home fans. With the tournament officially underway, hockey fans from around the world will be tuning in to see the best of the best compete for international glory.

