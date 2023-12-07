Leafs GM discloses William Nylander's handling of much-anticipated contract extension with Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving shed some light on the ongoing contract negotiations with star forward William Nylander during a recent appearance on TSN's OverDrive. Treliving, known for his calculated and measured approach, shared his thoughts on Nylander's handling of the in-season discussions.

In the interview, Treliving commended Nylander, stating:

"I think Willy's handled it tremendously. It goes to show, I think he's got the ability to just block things out and just focus on the task at hand, and he's had a heck of a start to the season, so I don't think it's affected him."

This praise for Nylander's ability to compartmentalize negotiations and on-ice performance suggests a level of professionalism and maturity from the 27-year-old forward.

The general manager also provided insights into the challenges of negotiating in-season compared to the off-season or dealing with unrestricted free agents. Treliving emphasized the need to balance the business aspects with on-ice performance, acknowledging the delicate nature of managing negotiations during the regular season.

"The immediate attention's got to be directed towards the ice and the games and the performance and the team performance, and you try to separate that from business," he explained.

Treliving remained tight-lipped about the specific details of the negotiations but assured fans that the team is actively working towards a resolution.

"I'm not going to get into a whole lot other than say we continue to work at it, and I remain consistent with what I've said during this process, we'd like to get him signed," he stated. "And it's got to work for everybody involved, we continue to hammer away at it, and our hope is we'll get to a good conclusion."

Could William Nylander's red hot start to the season lead to a massive payday from the Toronto Maple Leafs?

The Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander have been attempting to get a deal for some time, coinciding with the period when Nylander was leading the league in scoring. Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman's report on November 20 indicated that Nylander's asking price had increased, making the negotiation process more complex than initially anticipated.

As the saga unfolds, fans eagerly await a resolution to the contract talks between the Maple Leafs and their dynamic forward, William Nylander, who has already made a significant impact on the ice in the current season. With the team's hope to secure a deal that works for all parties involved, the hockey world remains on edge, anticipating the outcome of this high-stakes negotiation.