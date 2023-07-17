Leafs' Mitch Marner opens up on contract extensions for Auston Matthews, William Nylander 

In a recent interview with Luke Fox of Sportsnet, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner shed light on the ongoing contract negotiations for teammates Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

Marner expressed his appreciation for General Manager Brad Treliving's unwavering support and defense of the team's 'core four', which includes Marner himself, Matthews, Nylander, and Morgan Rielly.

Despite the fact that Matthews and Nylander have yet to sign contract extensions, Marner conveyed a sense of calm and confidence, saying:

"I know both of them have a strong attachment and desire to be part of this team, so we'll have to wait and see."

Marner's faith in his teammates' commitment to the Leafs speaks volumes about the tight-knit bond they share. What sets Marner apart is his willingness to play an active role in helping facilitate negotiations if the need arises. He stated:

"If it comes to it, I'm willing to get involved and help facilitate both sides."

Marner's willingness to step up for his friends and teammates not only showcases his leadership qualities but also reflects the strong personal relationships he values within the team. His comments highlight the deep camaraderie that exists within the Leafs' locker room.

The Leafs' 'core four' have been instrumental in the team's recent success and their contributions on the ice have not gone unnoticed.

As fans anxiously await the news of contract extensions for Matthews and Nylander, Marner's words serve as a reminder that these negotiations are not just about dollars and cents but also about preserving the harmony and chemistry within the team. The Leafs' future looks bright with Mitch Marner's unwavering support and his readiness to assist his friends during this crucial time.

Mitch Marner on Players Being Removed from Maple Leafs' Group Chat

In response to the question about players being removed from the Maple Leafs' group chat after leaving the team, Mitch Marner's reply has left fans somewhat puzzled. He admitted:

Marner suggested that if someone didn't remove themselves promptly, it was likely the captain, John Tavares, who took on the responsibility.

"That is a great question. I actually haven't really looked too much into our group chat. But if they didn't remove themselves right away, I'm sure JT (John Tavares) was the one to remove them pretty quickly. So that's the captain's role. And he has to be that guy," Mitch Marner said.

The statement has sparked questions about team bonding, but some fans have defended the situation, highlighting the NHL team's privacy policy and praising Tavares for fulfilling his role as captain.

