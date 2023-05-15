Leon Draisaitl's hopes of lifting the Stanley Cup this year were dashed on Sunday when the Edmonton Oilers suffered a 2-5 defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6.

Draisaitl, who had been the second-leading goal scorer for the Oilers throughout the 2023 playoffs, failed to find the net in Sunday's crucial match. After the game, Draisaitl expressed his emotions during a post-game interview, struggling to find the right words to describe the disappointment.

Leon Draisaitl said:

"It hurts It's tough. It's tough to find words right now. Obviously, but you know, when you start a season you're, you're in it to win it and we're at that stage, few feet on complete that just feels like a failure or a wasted year almost, that hurts."

He added:

"couldn't create enough five on five, maybe we scored two five on five tonight sometimes that's, that's gotta be enough, right. I gotta take a lot of ownership myself. I wasn't good tonight."

How did Leon Draisaitl perform in the 2023 NHL playoffs?

Leon Draisaitl ended the regular season by posting his career-high numbers. He played 80 games this season and accumulated 128 points through 52 goals and 76 assists.

Edmonton Oilers v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Two

Carrying his momentum into the playoffs, Draisaitl continued to shine. In 12 postseason games, he contributed 18 points with 13 goals and 5 assists, making him the second-highest goal scorer for the Edmonton Oilers, following Connor McDavid.

Despite having two of the best players on the team, the Edmonton Oilers failed to get past the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 2.

Game 6 was a make-or-break moment for the Oilers. Reilly Smith opened the scoring for the Knights just 24 seconds into the game, but Oilers captain Connor McDavid quickly responded, leveling the score.

Warren Foegele gave the Oilers the lead with a goal at the 2:43 mark of the first period, showcasing their dominance. However, the second period belonged entirely to the Vegas Golden Knights, with Jonathan Marchessault completing a hat-trick.

William Karlsson's goal sealed the Golden Knights' victory and a 4-2 series win, ending the Oilers' dreams for this season.

