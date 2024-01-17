Leon Draisaitl gives his honest opinion on playing second fiddle to Connor McDavid on Oilers roster

The Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl recently got selected for his fifth All-Star game. He shared his candid perspective on his role within the team particularly in relation to his teammate and captain, Connor McDavid.

During a conversation with the Hockey Night in Canada panel, Draisaitl acknowledged the reality of being overshadowed by McDavid's stardom.

“Naturally, being behind Connor, you will always be the second guy that gets talked about. That's just the way it is, and it’s always going to be that way. I have no problem with that,” Leon Draisaitl said.

He suggested that his position behind McDavid might be a reason why other stars like Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon are often mentioned before him, despite Draisaitl's superior points tally.

“Does it bother me? No. Do I compare myself to those guys? Of course, that’s the category I would put myself in,”

Draisaitl also spoke about his competitive nature and how it translates to his on-ice performance.

“If you're talking about Matthews and MacKinnon, are there nights where I'm better than them? Yes.

“Are there nights where they're better than me? Yes.”

Known for his intensity, Draisaitl admitted to wearing his emotions on his sleeve, which sometimes leads to visible frustration during games.

“I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I'm an intense guy, and sometimes when things don't go the way I like, I show that. Sometimes maybe a little bit too much." "

He shared that he is actively working on managing his emotions better:

I spend a lot of time working on that part of my life — as a leader and as a player.”

“If people think that I'm not aware of my body language, then they're certainly wrong.”

Draisaitl said reflecting on his progress:

“I’ve gotten better,” he says. “I care a lot, and I guess I’m a bit of a perfectionist.”

Leon Draisaitl’s performance this season so far

Leon Draisaitl has been outstanding for the Oilers this season, with 21 goals and 25 assists resulting in a total of 46 points across 40 games. He spends an average of 21:50 minutes on the ice per game.

He scored eight power-play goals and nine power-play assists, demonstrating his effectiveness in special team situations. Additionally, Draisaitl has scored three game-winning goals.

He maintains a positive plus/minus rating of five and 48 penalty minutes, keeping the balance between physicality and disciplined play on the ice. Furthermore, his 118 shots on goal reflect his willingness to take opportunities to score.