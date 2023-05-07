Leon Draisaitl sets unprecedented record for road playoff goals with goal against Golden Knights

Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers has made a historic entrance into the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With his goal in Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights, Draisaitl became the second player in NHL history to score eight or more goals through his first five road games in a postseason. He joins Frederick "Cyclone" Taylor of the Vancouver Millionaires in 1918.

Leon Draisaitl's hot start to the playoffs has been nothing short of impressive. He has been an offensive force for the Oilers, scoring at least one goal in all but one of each of the team's first five road games. His eight goals over the span have helped lead the Oilers to a 3-1 record away from home and put them in a strong position to make a deep playoff run.

What's even more impressive about Draisaitl's performance is that he has been able to produce at such a high level against tough opponents like the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings. Vegas is a strong defensive team that has given the Oilers trouble in the past. However, Draisaitl has been able to find the back of the net against them with relative ease.

Of course, Leon Draisaitl's success is not just due to his own skill and talent. He has also benefited from playing alongside Connor McDavid, who has been one of the league's top players for several years. Together, Draisaitl and McDavid form one of the most dangerous duos in the NHL. Their chemistry on the ice is a big reason why the Oilers have been so successful in the playoffs thus far.

It's still early in the playoffs, of course, and there is a lot of hockey left to be played. But if Leon Draisaitl can continue his torrid pace and lead the Oilers deep into the playoffs, he could cement his place as one of the best players in the game today. His historic start to the playoffs has already put him in rare company. If he can maintain that level of production, he could go down in history as one of the all-time greats.

Leon Draisaitl's performance in the playoffs thus far has been nothing short of spectacular. His ability to score at such a high rate on the road is a testament to his skill and determination. It bodes well for the Oilers' chances of making a deep playoff run. As the playoffs continue, it will be exciting to see what other records Draisaitl might break and how far he can lead his team.

