"Lightning are a great team not only on the ice but off it as well" - NHL insider praises Tampa Bay's handling of business

It may come as a surprise to NHL fans around the league, but Tampa Bay is one of the best hockey cities in the United States. Since joining the NHL in 1992 as part of the league's expansion, the Tampa Bay Lightning has won three Stanley Cup Championships, winning two of the last three Cup finals.

While the team was not always a shining example of competence, everything changed in 2010. The Lightning were purchased in 2010 by Boston hedge fund manager Jeff Vinik, who has dedicated his time, expertise, and wealth to developing one of the NHL's best teams.

"Buying the Lightning and joining the Tampa Bay community is a dream come true," Vinik said in a statement released by the team. "I've been an avid hockey fan my whole life and I pledge to our fans that I will work my hardest to build the Lightning into a world class organization both on and off the ice."

After buying the team, Vinik hired Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman as the new General Manager, who helped the Lightning build and develop one of the strongest cores in the NHL.

Key moves under Steve Yzerman:

2011 - Lightning draft Nikita Kucherov in the 2nd round (58th overall)

2017 - Lightning traded Jonathan Drouin to Montreal for Mikhail Sergachev

2018 - Lightning trade Libor Hájek, Brett Howden, Vladislav Namestnikov, a first-round pick (2018), second-round pick (2019) for J.T. Miller and Ryan McDonagh

NHL insider JP Peterson has praised the Tampa Bay Lightning for their business on and off the ice, as well as their ability to re-sign Steven Stamkos for the entirety of his career to this point. The Lightning captain has been an integral presence for the team, helping lead the Bolts to two Stanley Cups titles in the past three seasons.

On a recent episode of The JP Peterson Show in response to Tampa's ability to sign Steven Stamkos for long term, he said,

"Well, of course he's not gonna stay with Lightning, he stayed with Lightning because he knew what this franchise was all about where it was going. And you know, the Lightning had been named the number one sports franchise not only for what they're doing on the ice but off the ice, their business model."

A look at the Tampa Bay Lightning's season so far

After reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in each of the past three seasons (winning twice), they appear to be a threat again to make a deep playoff run. The Lightning currently sits third in the Atlantic Division with a 32-15 record behind the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

