"Looks like a McDonald's font": 2024 NHL All-Star Jerseys' number and name fonts leave hockey fans unimpressed

NHL fans on social media expressed their displeasure over the newly released number and name fonts for the NHL All-Star jerseys for the forthcoming NHL All-Star Weekend, which takes place next month at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

For this year's event, the jerseys are designed in collaboration with pop icon Justin Bieber's fashion brand, Drew House, which he formed with his friend Ryan Good in 2018.

This year's NHL All-Star jerseys feature vibrant colors such as blue, red, yellow, and white instead of the traditional designs. These jerseys aim to bring a bold, fashion-inspired theme to the National Hockey League.

However, it appears that NHL fans were dissatisfied with the All-Star jersey names and number fonts, as they expressed their displeasure on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan tweeted:

"It looks like a McDonald's font."

Here are some more reactions on X:

More about the 2024 NHL All-Star jerseys

For the 2024 NHL All-Star weekend, the National Hockey League and their jersey sponsors, Adidas, teamed up with Justin Bieber's Drew clothing brand to give a more vibrant and fresh look to the Adidas authentic NHL All-Star jerseys.

The jerseys will combine elements of hockey and pop culture. Moreover, the jerseys are designed specifically for next-gen hockey fans, who will see their favorite stars donning these vibrant jerseys next month.

The latest NHL All-Star jerseys include four new versions with a signature of red, yellow, blue, and white. Hockey fans can purchase their All-Star jerseys simply by heading to NHLShop.com.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is scheduled to be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto next month. Notably, the Maple Leafs and Toronto will host the All-Star event for the ninth time, and it will be the first time in the city since 2000. The NHL All-Star event will be a three-day event that will commence with the player draft on Thursday, Feb. 1.

On Friday, Feb. 2, there will be a skill competition that will see 12 players battle for points across eight events. At last, the All-Star weekend will culminate on Saturday, Feb. 3, with the NHL All-Star Game.

