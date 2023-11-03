"Manslaughter indictment!" - Hockey fans left incensed reviewing old footage of dangerous Matt Petgrave hit

Hockey fans around the world are left surprised after reviewing old footage of a dangerous incident involving Matt Petgrave, an Elite Ice Hockey League player. The incident in question has raised disturbing parallels to the tragic death of Adam Johnson during a recent hockey game in England.

In the video that recently surfaced, Petgrave appears to perform a move strikingly similar to the one that resulted in Johnson's fatal injury.

The situation has taken a new turn with X user @WallStreetSilv accusing Matt Petgrave of intentionally extending his leg during the collision in an apparent effort to 'take out' Adam Johnson.

To support this claim, @WallStreetSilv shared old footage of a similar incident involving Petgrave from over a dozen years ago. The video shows Petgrave seemingly raising his skate off the ice during a collision, a move that some argue may have been part of a calculated strategy.

In response to the footage, numerous NHL fans have expressed their outrage and concern on social media. Some fans are demanding severe consequences for Petgrave, with one fan saying:

"Manslaughter indictment!!"

Another fan commented:

"Yep, as I’ve said in multiple posts over the past few days… this is intentional. I played hockey most of my life. I have friends who play, including NHL. The kick was intentional, the neck was an accident."

One fan called for a trial by jury, suggesting:

"He should get at least 30 years in jail and a lifetime ban from the sport. There needs to be a significant consequence so as to prevent this from happening again in the future."

As the investigation unfolds, the hockey community anxiously awaits answers and seeks to ensure the safety of players on the ice.

The old viral video of Matt Petgrave and its resemblance with Adam Johnson's incident

The viral video clip shows Matt Petgrave throwing his left elbow and right trailing leg at an opposing player, resulting in the opponent spiralling through the air and crashing to the ice. There was significant impact on the neck and upper back of the player at the receiving end.

However, it's important to note that the police are actively reviewing the matter to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

Adam Johnson's passing on October 28, which occurred during an Elite Ice Hockey League game in England, was a harrowing incident that shook the hockey community. Johnson lost his life when his throat was inadvertently slit by Petgrave's skate following a collision on the ice.

South Yorkshire Police are currently conducting an investigation into the tragic event, as the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under scrutiny.