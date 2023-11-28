"Marchand has been god awful": Boston Bruins fans pin recent struggles on captain Brad Marchand after third straight loss

The Boston Bruins just got handed their third straight loss by the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-2 on Monday. The Bruins were coming off a 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers and another 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Bruins fans are irate as the Black & Gold have now lost three in a row and are pointing fingers at newly-appointed captain Brad Marchand. Fans are heavily criticizing Marchand's performance and his leadership.

Regardless of the loss, the Bruins are the No.1 team in the league with a 14-4-3 record but have conceded a minimum of five goals in all three losses, plus a loss to the Blue Jackets that has left fans concerned:

Expand Tweet

"To be fair. Marchand has been god awful. Lindholm lives in the penalty box and forbort I just have no nice words" - NJBRUINS35

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan has been unimpressed with the work done by the Boston Bruins front office, urging there is no toughness in the team built by GM Don Sweeney and President Cam Neely:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan is worried the Bruins may lose to the Sharks in their next fame on 30th. The San Jose Sharks are currently the worst team in the NHL:

Expand Tweet

The Bruins have a relatively easy schedule in their next five games going up against Sharks, Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Sabres and Coyotes, to start December.

Boston Bruins dominated by Blue Jackets' Russians

Tonight's game was the first in NHL history where four Russians scored goals for one team in a single game.

Yegor Chinakov, Dmitiri Voronkov, Ivan Provorov and Kirill Marchenko scored four of the Columbus Blue Jackets' five goals and set a new NHL record.

In the post-game interview with NHL correspondent Craig Merz, Ivan Provorov commented on the team's overall performance:

“Our game was a complete game as a team. We were fast. We're physical. We're able to make plays. Our decision-making tonight was great. When we had room and time, we were able to make plays.”

Kirill Marchenko chimed in on achieving the special feat:

“It’s really cool, a good memory for us, for all the Russian guys. It gives us confidence, more fun. Important for us. It’s a good win today.”

Boston Bruins captain Marchand delves into the loss

Discussing the loss and delving into what went wrong against Columbus, captain Brad Marchand said:

“We got a little bit loose defensively, a little loose with the puck. Probably our biggest problem this year is we give up too many odd-man rushes. That was a big problem tonight. … We need to be much tighter all over the ice defensively."

Bruins' goaltending tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark was tested again. Swayman made 17 saves on 19 shots and Ullmark had 18 saves after replacing Swayman in the third period.

Boston coach Jim Montgomery spoke on the goaltending woes:

“I don’t pin it on the goalies. I pin it on the lack of cohesion in front of the goalies.”