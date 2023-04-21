After missing out on the majority of the regular season games, Mark Stone stepped up and delivered on the biggest stage of hockey.

Mark Stone scored two goals on Thursday to help the Vegas Golden Knights cruise past the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 in Game 2 of the playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights have now tied the seven-game series at 1-1.

When Mark Stone scored his first goal of the night, his celebration was well worth watching, and his expressions demonstrated how excited he was for the moment to arrive.

The Golden Kinghts fans were ecstatic with their captain's performance on the night. Here's how they reacted to Mark Stone scoring two goals for the team:

Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights @HockeyDaily365



#VegasBorn Mark Stone gets to the net and adds a huge insurance goal to the Vegas lead, 4-2 Golden Knights! Mark Stone gets to the net and adds a huge insurance goal to the Vegas lead, 4-2 Golden Knights!#VegasBorn https://t.co/FINmjSIgVf

x - Harrison ⚡️ @SinemRawr Mark Stone acting like he scored the OT winner in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final Mark Stone acting like he scored the OT winner in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final 😭

Brittani @TheBrittWithAnI I have missed expressive mark stone so much… that man almost broke his back on that celebration I have missed expressive mark stone so much… that man almost broke his back on that celebration

Sierra @SapphicWelding mark stone pls come to san antonio mark stone pls come to san antonio

Sasha Goundar @SashaGoundar Ok I'm happy for Mark Stone Ok I'm happy for Mark Stone

Tucker Boynton @Tucker_TnL I love the way Mark Stone celebrates goals. Pure elation. I love the way Mark Stone celebrates goals. Pure elation.

Bort @idontlieknachos Expressive Mark Stone Expressive Mark Stone

Adam Stanley @RandyLahey1994 I missed those Mark Stone goal celebrations. He’s fired up lol I missed those Mark Stone goal celebrations. He’s fired up lol

Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn Mark Stone is absolutely psychotic. Love that guy Mark Stone is absolutely psychotic. Love that guy

His first goal came in at the 13:01 mark of the third period when he converted the puck back into the net from a feed from Chandler Stephenson. The goal helped the Vegas Golden Knights extend their lead to 4-2.

His game-winning goal came at 17:30 of the third period, when he took a deflection from the Jets defenseman and put it back into the net for his second goal of the night.

Mark Stone helped the Vegas Golden Knights down the Jets 5-2

The Vegas Golden Knights have home ice advantage in the series and hosted the Winnipeg Jets in Game 2 at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebyuck kept the Knights away from scoring and made some remarkable saves during the first period. Adam Lowry put the Jets up with a 1-0 lead at the 9:18 mark of the first period.

Coming into the second period, the Golden Knights made a great comeback and put the team into a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from William Karlsson and Jack Eichel. Kevin Stenlund scored for the Jets at the 16:01 mark to tie the game at 2-2 before heading into the third period.

Into the third period, the Vegas Golden Knights gave the Jets no opportunity to mount for a comeback. Chandler Stephenson scored the fourth goal for the Knights at the 5:37 mark via a slap shot. Mark Stone then further extended the Knights' lead to 4-2 and eventually scored the final goal at the 17:03 mark.

Netminder Laurent Brossoit was brilliant in the net for the Knights and made 31 saves for the team on the night. The seven-game series is now tied at 1-1. Both teams will be in back in action for Game 3 on Saturday.

