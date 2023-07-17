Matias Maccelli contract: How much will Coyotes star earn following massive extension?

The Arizona Coyotes have made a significant investment in their promising young forward, Matias Maccelli, by signing him to a lucrative three-year contract extension worth $10.2 million. The deal, with an average annual value (AAV) of $3.425 million, was reported by PHNX Sports and confirmed by a source familiar with the agreement.

Maccelli, a restricted free agent, wasted no time in making his mark in the NHL during his first full season with the Coyotes. The 20-year-old forward showcased exceptional skills and potential, solidifying his place as a rising star in the league. The Coyotes were clearly impressed with his performance and wanted to secure his services for the foreseeable future.

The contract terms break down as follows: Maccelli will earn $3.0 million in the 2023/24 season, followed by $3.025 million in the 2024/25 season. The final year of the deal, 2025/26, will see Maccelli's salary increase to $4.250 million.

The Coyotes' decision to offer Maccelli such a substantial extension demonstrates their confidence in his abilities and their commitment to building a competitive team around him. The young forward's offensive prowess, agility, and hockey IQ have made him a valuable asset for Arizona, and they hope to capitalize on his potential as he continues to develop and mature as a player.

A look at Matias Maccelli's 2022-23 season

Matias Maccelli's career has been on a steady upward trajectory since his arrival in the league. In the 2022-2023 season, his first full campaign with the Arizona Coyotes, Maccelli made an immediate impact, showcasing his exceptional skills and becoming a vital contributor to the team's offense.

In 64 games, he recorded 11 goals and an impressive 38 assists, tallying a total of 49 points. Despite his youth, Maccelli displayed maturity and consistency, finishing the season with a respectable +/- rating of 0 and demonstrating his ability to make a significant impact in crucial moments.

Not only did Maccelli excel in playmaking, but he also contributed on special teams, with one power-play goal and 13 power-play points to his name. His performance on the ice earned him 18 penalty minutes. Maccelli's offensive contributions were further highlighted by his 61 shots on goal and an impressive shooting percentage of 18%.

As he continues to develop and gain experience, the future looks bright for Maccelli. With his impressive rookie season as a foundation, there is no doubt that he has the potential to become a prominent and influential player in the NHL. As he refines his skills and adapts to the challenges ahead, Maccelli's career is poised for continued growth and success.

