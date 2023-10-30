Matt Petgrave left distraught following Adam Johnson's death, claims to receive offensive messages from heartless trolls

The situation is getting grimmer for Matt Petgrave after the hockey world was left in shock following the accidental on-ice incident that led to the tragic passing of Nottingham Panthers star Adam Johnson. The Sheffield Steelers player involved in the unfortunate accident is reportedly devastated and receiving an outpouring of support from fans and fellow players.

The incident occurred during a match that drew 8,000 horrified spectators, where a collision between players resulted in Petgrave's leg accidentally slashing across Johnson's throat. The shocking moment both players and fans were in a state of shock and trauma, with no one placing blame on the Canadian defender for the horrific accident.

However, Online platforms were marred by vile messages from heartless trolls directed at Matt Petgrave, but the hockey community rallied to offer their support and condolences to the grieving player. Panthers fans felt it was a tragic accident, emphasizing that no one intended for such an incident to occur on the ice.

However, The level of aggression and intimidation directed at Matt Petgrave has escalated to the extent that he had to make his social media profiles private.

The English Ice Hockey Association's response to the incident remains undisclosed, but they acknowledged the loss of a much-loved player and the mourning within the hockey community. South Yorkshire Police confirmed that their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

South Yorkshire Police's statement,

"Our officers remain at the scene carrying out inquiries, and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing."

The department added,

"We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our inquiries."

In the face of this profound tragedy, the hockey world stands united.

Specifics of the incident involving Adam Johnson and Matt Petgrave

During an ice hockey game at Sheffield's Utilita Arena, Adam Johnson, an NHL and American player, was involved in a devastating incident. In the second period, he was unintentionally struck in the neck by Sheffield Steelers' player, Matt Petgrave, who lost balance after an on-ice collision.

Shocked spectators saw Johnson bleeding through his jersey, and although he initially moved away, he later collapsed. The game was halted in the 35th minute for urgent medical attention, but Johnson tragically passed away.

The incident was deemed accidental by the hockey community. However, a police investigation is now underway.

Sportskeeda keeps track of the developments in Adam Johnson's tragic incident and will provide further updates.