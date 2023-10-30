Matt Petgrave manslaughter charges: Could Steelers player receive jail-time for Adam Johnson's death?

The recent tragic incident involving hockey star Adam Johnson has ignited questions about potential criminal charges for the other player involved, Matt Petgrave, in connection with Johnson's untimely death.

The incident took place during a game in England when Johnson, a former NHL forward for the Pittsburgh Penguins, suffered a fatal injury. This accident occurred when Johnson's neck was slashed by Matt Petgrave's skate blade in what has been described as a "freak" occurrence.

The unfortunate incident unfolded during a game between Johnson's team, Nottingham Panthers, and the Sheffield Steelers, with approximately 8,000 spectators in attendance.

In the 35th minute of the game, Johnson fell to the ice following a collision with opposition player Matt Petgrave. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, Johnson tragically lost his life as a result of the severe injury.

The incident has sparked discussions surrounding potential legal repercussions, specifically whether Petgrave could face manslaughter charges. Legal experts have weighed in on the matter, expressing doubts about the likelihood of such charges being brought against him.

In a discussion with Newsweek, Professor Nicola Lacey, specializing in law, gender and social policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), suggested:

"From what I have read on the news, it seems very unlikely the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] would prosecute: for manslaughter you need either gross negligence — a really large departure from normal standards of care such as to justify criminal liability; or an unlawful and dangerous act — the latter only likely if for example there had be a pretty flagrant breach of the sport's rules."

She added:

"If it was really a 'freak accident,' neither of those tests would be met; and the CPS can only prosecute where there is a realistic chance of conviction."

Jeremy Horder, another expert from LSE, explained that injuries arising from ordinary lawful sporting contests generally fall within the realm of "ordinary contact" and do not typically result in legal liability.

South Yorkshire Police is investigating Adam Johnson and Matt Petgrave's collision

While South Yorkshire Police continues its investigation into the incident, it has urged the public to avoid speculating about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

South Yorkshire Police's statement reads:

"Our officers remain at the scene carrying out inquiries, and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing.

"We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our inquiries."

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on understanding the tragic incident and those involved.

