The Toronto Maple Leafs have been dealt a significant blow. Matthew Knies will miss Games 3 and 4 of the second round of the playoffs against the Florida Panthers due to a concussion.

This is a tough setback for the rookie, who was playing well and had impressed the fans with his performance. The announcement has left the Maple Leafs fans concerned.

Matthew Knies has been diagnosed with a concussion and will miss Games 3 & 4. Sheldon Keefe also stated that he's "unlikely" to return to the series.

Matthew Knies has been diagnosed with a concussion and will miss Games 3 & 4. Sheldon Keefe also stated that he's "unlikely" to return to the series.

"Smart move to play a rookie in the playoffs."

He's saying that the team may have made a mistake by playing a rookie in such an important game, and the result was an injury. It is true that rookies are often more prone to injury, but injuries can happen to anyone, regardless of their experience or skill level.

"I'm no Leafs fan, furthest thing from it, but this is a real shame. That kid was playing really well and anytime you are out with a concussion that is concerning. Hopefully, he recovers quickly."

I'm no Leafs fan, furthest thing from it, but this is a real shame. That kid was playing really well and anytime you are out with a concussion that is concerning. Hopefully he recovers quickly.

He has shown empathy and concern for the young player, who has been doing well for the team.

"And yet Florida was laughing about it after the game, and your panel last night was dismissive and brushing it off. He’s a kid, and he was concussed WWE-style."

And yet Florida was laughing about it after the game, and your panel last night was dismissive and brushing it off. He's a kid, and he was concussed WWE-style.

Some fans are definitely upset with the way the opposing team and commentators handled the Matthew Knies situation. They feel that the incident was not taken seriously enough and that the young player was treated unfairly.

Put in tough guy to take out Bennett

Just 5k fine for that choke slam. Time to return the favor

Most won't agree but to me in playoff hockey, if you take out a player with a dirty play, your suspension should equal the games the player misses or until the series is completed. I want hard hitting competitive hockey, if I wanted to watch choke slams I would watch wwe

Stop the presses. A team actually disclosed what a player's specific injury is. The world must be ending

And the same guy that did this, got only a fine for cross checking Bunting in the neck….seems fair.

A brief look at Matthew Knies's hockey career

Matthew Knies, a promising American ice hockey forward, has made headlines recently for his impressive debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs. At just 20 years old, Knies has already had a taste of NHL action, impressing both his teammates and fans with his skill and determination on the ice.

Knies was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, and he wasted no time in making an impact on the ice. After signing a three-year entry-level contract with the team, he made his NHL debut in a game against the Florida Panthers in early April 2023.

Since then, Knies has become a key member of the Maple Leafs' roster, playing a crucial role in the team's recent playoff success. He scored his first NHL goal in a game against Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers, and he has continued to impress with his skill and tenacity on the ice.

Off the ice, Matthew Knies is known for his close relationship with his older brother Phillip, who also played hockey at the collegiate level. He is also fluent in Slovak, a language he uses to communicate with his grandparents.

