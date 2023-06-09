Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers beat the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals, slicing the Knights' lead in the series to 2-1.

Tkachuk was a key contributor to the Panthers gaining momentum in the third period. He was injured during the first period after taking a hard hit from Keegan Kolesar.

Despite being in pain, Tkachuk returned to the ice and scored a goal for the Panthers late in the third period to tie the game 2-2 and force overtime. Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winning goal at 4:27 in overtime, bringing the Florida Panthers back into the series.

Tkachuk spoke to the media after the game, calling it the "gutsiest" game he's ever been part of. He also emphasized that it was a much-needed win for them to gain momentum, and said they were focused to try and win the next one.

Speaking to Sportsnet, Matthew Tkachuk said:

"I just, I really don't know what to say probably just think gutsiest one I've ever been a part of so very proud of the team and, and you know, we're not done yet. It's huge. That's a big momentum game for us. And now we just know one game at a time and now we just got to win one more game."

Tkachuk is now the leading goal scorer in the playoffs this season. He's accumulated 24 points (11 goals and 13 assists) in 19 games, making him one of the favorite candidates for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will look to even the series in Game 4

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Three

After suffering two humiliating losses to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first two games, the Florida Panthers showed grit and resilience to claw their way back into the series and win their first-ever Stanley Cup Finals game. The Panthers were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the 1996 Finals.

Panthers' netminder Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves in the contest.

"To win it overtime in front of our fans, it gives us a little bit of momentum," Verhaeghe said."

This was a must-win game for the Panthers, and Matthew Tkachuk and his teammates will be hoping to keep the momentum going when they take the ice at home in Game 4 on Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes