Matty Beniers contract: How much does the Seattle Kraken star earn?

Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers has won the hearts of fans with his impressive performances. His excellent gameplay and grip over the puck have helped him earn a huge fan base.

Beniers has amassed 63 points in 85 games so far. The young right-wing center signed a three-year contract worth $5 million with the Seattle Kraken in 2022.

His cap hit or annual average salary, excluding all performance bonuses, is $897,500 for 2022-23. Beniers' average yearly salary, including performance bonuses, is $1 million.

The Kraken star has a base salary of $832,500 and a minors salary of $80,000 for the current season. Beniers has already earned a hefty performance bonus of $925,000 and a signing bonus of $92,500.

Beniers' contract will expire at the end of the 2023-24 season when he becomes an RFA at the age of 21. His cap hit would be $2 million with an AAV of $5 million. He is expected to earn performance and signing bonuses of $2 million and $277,500, respectively.

Beniers' base salary would be $2 million, with a minors salary of $240,000.

Matty Beniers career stats

The Seattle Kraken star honed his skills on the ice for various teams, including Boston Jr. Bruins, South Shore Kings PW, Milton Academy and Team Royal before signing with the Kraken in the 2021-22 season.

While Beniers played for the University of Michigan, he led the team with 43 points in 37 games. Despite his efforts, his team lost 3-2 in overtime to Denver in the NCAA Frozen Four semi-finals.

Beniers racked up 67 points with 30 goals and 37 assists in 61 games for Michigan, becoming the third scoring champion for the team in Big Ten history and joining Kyle Connor and Cooper Marody, who won similar titles in the 2016 and 2018 seasons, respectively.

