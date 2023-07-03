Max Domi shares viral throwback pic with father Tie after joining Maple Leafs

In a heartwarming display of family ties and hockey legacy, Max Domi recently announced his decision to join the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is the same team his father, Tie Domi, once played for.

The younger Domi, a free agent, agreed to terms with the Leafs on a one-year, $3 million contract, marking his fifth team in just three seasons.

To celebrate the announcement, Max Domi took to social media to share a viral throwback picture featuring himself as a child alongside his father in a Maple Leafs jersey. The image captures the passing of the torch, symbolizing the legacy of the Domi family within the Toronto organization.

He captioned the photo:

"Home"

Max's connection to the Maple Leafs runs deep, as he grew up in Toronto and proudly cheered for his hometown team as a child. His favorite team's jersey will now be his own as he takes to the ice in Toronto.

The signing comes shortly after the Leafs added forward Ryan Reaves to their roster, bringing a mix of skill and toughness to the team.

The Domi family has a rich history in the NHL, with Tie Domi earning his place as one of the most recognizable figures in Maple Leafs history. Known for his toughness and fearlessness, Tie spent 12 of his 16 NHL seasons with the Leafs.

When Max makes his debut for the Maple Leafs, he and Tie will join the ranks of the esteemed father-son duos that have represented the franchise. Their presence will undoubtedly invoke memories of Tie's gritty play and passion for the game, resonating with Leafs fans who have long held him in high regard.

Max Domi's NHL Journey

Max Domi, the 12th overall pick in the 2013 NHL draft, has enjoyed a nine-season career in the league, playing for multiple teams. After making his debut during the 2015-16 season with the Arizona Coyotes, Domi has also worn the jerseys of the Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, and Dallas Stars.

Last season, he showcased his skills, tallying 20 goals and 56 points while splitting time between the Blackhawks and the Stars. In the playoffs, Domi played a pivotal role in helping the Stars reach the Western Conference Finals, contributing 13 points.

Throughout his career, Domi has accumulated an impressive 370 points in 581 games, comprising 121 goals and 249 assists. It will be interesting to see how he gets on in Toronto.

