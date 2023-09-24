Mike Zibanejad injury: Rangers HC shares latest on forward's injury at training camp

The New York Rangers received some concerning news during their training camp as star forward Mika Zibanejad sustained an upper-body injury. This unexpected setback has raised questions and concerns among Rangers fans and the hockey community at large.

Zibanejad's injury occurred during a scrimmage on a seemingly routine play. As is often the case in hockey, especially during competitive training camp sessions, there was physicality and intense puck battles taking place on the ice. Unfortunately, one of these battles led to Zibanejad sustaining an injury significant enough to warrant attention.

Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette provided an update on Zibanejad's condition, stating that the center is currently listed as day-to-day. This designation offers some optimism that the injury may not be overly severe.

Laviolette said,

"It can happen anywhere. It's a fast game. It was competitive, guys were physical, there were puck battles, so there was some contact."

The timing of Zibanejad's injury is less than ideal, as the Rangers are gearing up for the start of the regular season, with their opening game against the Buffalo Sabres scheduled for October 12th. Zibanejad plays a pivotal role for the team, and any prolonged absence would undoubtedly be felt.

Vince Z. mercogliano's update on Mika Zibanejad's situation

The incident caught the attention of Vince Z. Mercogliano, a respected reporter covering the New York Rangers for USA Today Sports. He provided an eyewitness account of the moment, highlighting the visible discomfort and physical distress that Zibanejad experienced on the ice.

Mercogliano tweeted,

"Oh, boy. Not sure exactly how it happened, but they just had to stop play because Mika Zibanejad was hunched over in pain. Looked like he was favoring his right arm and went to the bench very gingerly. #NYR"

Injuries are unfortunate and inevitable in sports, and hockey is no exception. For the Rangers, the hope is that Zibanejad's injury is minor, allowing him to return to action swiftly and continue contributing to the team's success.

Until more information becomes available, fans and the Rangers organization will be holding their breath and wishing for a speedy recovery for one of their key players.

As the regular season opener approaches, the Rangers will monitor Zibanejad's progress closely, and his availability for that game will be a focal point of attention. In the meantime, the hockey world sends its best wishes to Zibanejad for a swift and complete recovery, as the sport eagerly anticipates his return to the ice.