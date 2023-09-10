Milan Lucic gets candid on a new chapter in Bruins history post Bergeron retirement

According to Connor Ryan from Boston.com, Milan Lucic shed light on his return to the Boston Bruins and the transformations he's observed since he last donned the black-and-gold sweater.

The 35-year-old winger, a veteran of eight NHL seasons in Boston, is back with the team after a spell with other franchises.

Reflecting on his return to familiar territory at TD Garden and the new practice facility, Warrior Ice Arena, Lucic humorously recounted his initial struggle to access the latter:

"When I came here the first day on Wednesday, I had to figure out how to get in this place."

Lucic's comeback to the Bruins comes with substantial changes, both in terms of the roster and facilities. Notably, the team bid farewell to stalwarts Zdeno Chara, Tuukka Rask, David Krejci, and Patrice Bergeron.

Acknowledging his new role as an elder statesman on the team, Lucic playfully remarked:

"I had to throw a little jab at him and tell him he is the oldest guy on the team now," referring to 35-year-old Brad Marchand.

Lucic expressed his readiness to embrace a leadership role and maintain the Bruins' culture, stating:

"I think for me that’s probably one of the biggest things coming back, is to keep that culture and that identity, I guess, going in this locker room."

As the Bruins embark on a new era following Bergeron's retirement, Milan's return signifies a commitment to the team's values and a willingness to guide the franchise through this transition.

Milan Lucic's Return to Boston: A Tale of Experience and Promise

Milan Lucic has returned to the city where his NHL journey began 16 years ago. As a 19-year-old rookie, Lucic arrived in Boston with modest expectations, prepared to impress during training camp and then head back to Vancouver. However, fate had other plans, and he ended up staying with the Bruins until May of that season.

Now at 35, Milan Lucic is back in Boston with a renewed sense of purpose. He's set to earn $1 million this season as a physical presence on the ice, ready to intimidate opponents and provide valuable leadership. While he may not be the first-line power forward he once was, his physicality remains a valuable asset in a league increasingly focused on speed and skill.

With several former teammates retired or moved on, Lucic sees his role as a physical force and a mentor to the younger generation of Bruins players like David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman.

This prospect excites Milan Lucic, who was once a young player pushing the older veterans. Returning to Boston, Milan carries the torch of experience and leadership, eager to contribute to the team's success once again.