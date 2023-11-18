Milan Lucic net worth: How much has Bruins star earned in career through salaries till 2023?

Milan Lucic, the 35-year-old left and right-wing player for the Boston Bruins, had an impressive career in the NHL.

The Bruins drafted him 50th overall in the second round of the 2006 entry draft. Over his 17-season career, Lucic has amassed substantial earnings through his various contracts and salary agreements.

According to Cap Friendly, Lucic’s estimated career earnings stand at $72,342,804. During his career, he has inked five contracts with a value of $76,300,000.

Lucic’s on-ice performance has been remarkable, accumulating 586 points in 1177 regular season games and 77 playoff points in 136 outings.

Lucic signed a one-year contract with the Boston Bruins on Jul. 1. The contract has a value of $1,500,000 and a cap hit of $1,000,000. Before this deal, he had previously played for both the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames, further contributing to his overall earnings.

Why was Milan Lucic arrested? All we know about his domestic abuse incident

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic recently got arrested for an alleged domestic incident that occurred on Friday night. The 35-year-old player has decided to take an indefinite leave of absence from the team, leaving fans curious about the specifics of the situation.

Although detailed information about the domestic incident hasn't been disclosed, WCVBs Duke Castiglione and 5 Investigates Karen Anderson have verified that Lucic was arrested on Saturday morning.

The Bruins organization issued a written statement acknowledging the incident but did not provide any further details.

"The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening."

"The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need."

It isn't the first time Lucic has faced controversy off the ice. In 2011, he had a run-in with the police following an argument with his girlfriend in the North End of Boston. However, no charges were pressed at the time, and the Bruins handled it internally.

While the investigation into the incident is ongoing, it's important to remember that everyone is innocent until proven guilty. The specific details, about what happened are unclear, so it's crucial to refrain from speculating and let the legal process run its course.