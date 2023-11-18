Milan Lucic had a run in with police back in 2011 after shouting match with girlfriend

In September 2011, Boston Bruins player Milan Lucic found himself in the midst of controversy only a few months after his team won the Stanley Cup Championship. Lucic was questioned by the police following a heated argument with his girlfriend.

According to reports from The Boston Herald, the incident occurred outside a Starbucks in The North End, Boston, after a shouting match. Although no charges were filed, the Bruins acknowledged the situation, stating that they were addressing the matter internally.

Milan Lucic's marketing representative, Cleon Daskalakis, clarified that the altercation was a "complete misunderstanding," describing it as a situation where they simply "created some noise." Daskalakis emphasized Lucic's positive character, highlighting him as "one of the nicest people you could possibly ever meet."

The police report, as detailed by The Herald, revealed that witnesses outside the Four Winds bar observed a distressed woman in a silver-sequined dress running up Fleet Street, with Lucic following behind in a black T-shirt with the number 22. When questioned by the police outside his condo, Lucic explained that he and his girlfriend had an argument but insisted they were fine.

According to Police reports, the situation escalated when Milan Lucic slammed his cell phone to the ground, shouting:

"Do you know who I am?"

When asked for identification, he presented an ID from Vancouver, Canada, the place of his birth. Since no witnesses reported physical assault, and Lucic's girlfriend affirmed she was not touched, no charges were filed.

However, both Lucic and his girlfriend were informed of their rights under Massachusetts General Laws on abuse prevention (MGL 209A).

Why was Milan Lucic arrested? All we know about Bruins star's arrest in 2023

The Boston Bruins announced that Milan Lucic, a veteran winger, is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after reportedly being arrested for an alleged domestic incident.

The team released a statement and emphasized their commitment to taking such matters seriously and offered support to the Lucic family.

Sources confirmed Lucic's arrest in Boston early Saturday morning. Lucic, who returned to the Bruins on a one-year contract in the offseason, had previously spent eight seasons with the team from 2007 to 2015. The 35-year-old forward, drafted by the Bruins in 2006, was a key player during the Bruins' Stanley Cup-winning season in 2010-11.

After stints with the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames, Lucic rejoined the Bruins. Despite appearing in four games this season with two assists, he has been sidelined since October 21 due to a lower-body injury, leading to his placement on long-term injured reserve.