Minnesota Wild Goalies: How is the team's depth chart after sealing Gustavsson contract?

The Minnesota Wild signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson, 25, to a three-year, $11.25 million contract with a $3.75 million cap hit on Monday. Gustavsson's contract with the Wild will run through 2026, at which point he'll become an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

It ended up being a happy ending for both parties given that by signing the contract, the Wild avoided the arbitration hearing that was scheduled to take place this Friday.

Gustavsson was drafted 55th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and has since established himself as a highly-tout tandem. He was acquired by the Minnesota Wild a year ago in exchange for Cam Talbot, who was traded to the Ottawa Senators.

In his first season with the Wild, Filip Gustavsson delivered a rather surprising performance. Last term, he started in 37 games, going 22-9-7 with a 2.10 goals-against-average and a .931 save percentage with three shutouts.

Gustavsson finished second in the league in both goals-against average and save percentage. In the playoffs, his best performance came during the Wild's double OT win over the Dallas Stars in Game 1, where Gustavsson made 51 saves and went 2-3 in five games.

Gustavsson has the potential and skills to be the team's starting goaltender. His new contract with the Minnesota Wild, however, does not guarantee him a starting spot next season. He'll have to compete with future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury, who is just eight wins away from passing Patrick Roy for the most in NHL history.

Meanwhile, the future for goaltending in Minnesota seems to be brighter as they also have a promising prospect in Jesper Wallstedt, who is in the minors. Therefore, next season, it won't come as a surprise to see both Gustavsson and Fleury share the goaltending duties.

Who is the only Minnesota Wild goalie to ever win the Vezina Trophy?

Minnesota Wild v Los Angeles Kings

Future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury is the only Minnesota Wild player to ever hoist the coveted Vezina Trophy as the best goaltender in the NHL.

He won the trophy in 2021 while playing for the Vegas Golden Knights. Fleury appeared in 36 games that campaign, posting a 26-10-0 record and a .928 save percentage.

The 38-year-old veteran goaltender was drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003 and has been in the league for over 15 years. He has played for the likes of the Penguins, Blackhawks, Golden Knights, and Wild.

Fleury has played 895 games in his NHL career, posting a 544-315 record with a save percentage of 2.58 and a save percentage of .913.