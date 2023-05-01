Minnesota Wild Rumors: Ryan Reaves is open to signing a new contract, stresses the importance of a multi-year deal

Ryan Reaves, the veteran right winger, has expressed his desire to sign with the Minnesota Wild beyond just a one-year term. Reaves, who is currently 36 years old and set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season, stated his intentions for an extension.

Reaves said (via Minnesota Wild insider Joe Smith):

"I'd love to come back and sign with the Wild. I really like this group and feel like they have a lot of potential. But after moving my kids around a lot over the last few years, I'd prefer a longer term than just one year."

Reaves spent the 2021-22 season with the New York Rangers before being traded to the Minnesota Wild in the 2022-23 season. Reaves is known for his physical play and willingness to stand up for his teammates, which has made him a fan favorite throughout his career.

Reaves' desire to re-sign with the Wild is likely based on several factors, including the team's potential and the chance to settle down in one place with his family. If the team is able to offer him a longer-term contract, it could be a win-win situation for both Reaves and the Wild. The team will gain a valuable veteran presence and Reaves will have the stability he desires.

A quick look at Ryan Reaves's career as an NHL player

Ryan Reaves' father was a former gridiron footballer who played in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the National Football League (NFL). It seems that athletic genes run in the family, as his brother Jordan Reaves is also a professional football player.

Reaves' career in the NHL began in 2010 when he was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round, 156th overall. He played for the Blues for seven seasons before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017.

Ryan Reaves' time with the Penguins was short-lived as he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights the same year. He was a key player for the Golden Knights during their run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018, where they eventually lost to the Washington Capitals.

In 2021, Ryan Reaves was traded to the New York Rangers, where he played for one season before being traded again to the Minnesota Wild. Reaves' playing style has often led to him being described as an enforcer, but he has also shown that he can be an effective player on checking lines due to his aggressive forechecking sequences.

