Montreal Canadiens development camp 2023: How to watch, roster, complete schedule & more

As the Montreal Canadiens Development Camp enters its final day on July 4, excitement fills the air at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. This four-day camp has been a platform for 37 talented players, including 19 forwards, 13 defensemen, and five goaltenders, to showcase their skills and make an impression on the coaching staff and management.

Among the participants are six players recently drafted by the Canadiens in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, including their first-round selection, David Reinbacher. This camp provides these young prospects with an opportunity to acclimate themselves to the organization, learn from experienced coaches, and compete alongside their peers.

The development camp has attracted a diverse group of participants. The list of invitees includes 27 prospects drafted by the Montreal Canadiens, along with two players acquired via transactions, one through free agency, and seven invited on a try-out basis. This mix of players ensures a competitive and dynamic environment for development and evaluation.

Montreal Canadiens development camp: Schedule and Streaming options

On the final day of the development camp, the on-ice session schedule is as follows:

10:15 a.m. (Rink 2): Goaltenders

11:00 a.m. (Rink 2): Team scrimmage

The goaltenders will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in a dedicated practice session, honing their techniques and positioning. Following that, the team scrimmage will provide a competitive environment for all players to demonstrate their abilities in game-like situations.

The scrimmage, starting at 11:00 a.m., will be available for viewing on Montreal Canadiens channels. Fans can tune in to catch all the action.

The scrimmage format includes:

A six-minute warmup period

Two 25-minute periods, played 4-on-4 with non-stop time

Two minutes of stop time to end each period

One game per period, with the score reset to 0-0 at intermission

Each penalty resulting in a penalty shot

For fans and media interested in following the camp's proceedings, updates and coverage are available on various platforms. For those who prefer to enjoy the broadcast in French, Sebastien Goulet will provide play-by-play commentary. The event will be streamed live on various platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Montreal Canadiens development camp roster

Forwards

BECK, Owen

BIONDI, Blake

DAVIDSON, Jared

DUFORT, Isaac

ERIKSSON, Filip

GUINDON, Cédrick

KIDNEY, Riley

McKAY, Riley

MESAR, Filip

PITLICK, Rhett

ROHRER, Vinzenz

ROY, Joshua

SEGER, Gabriel

SIMONEAU, Xavier

SMILANIC, Ty

SMITH, Jack

TUCH, Luke

VOTE, William

XHEKAJ, Florian

Defensemen

BUCHELER, Jérémie

DELL’ELCE, Francesco

ENGSTRÖM, Adam

HUTSON, Lane

MAILLOUX, Logan

MITTELSTADT, Luke

NURMI, Petteri

PARKER-JONES, John

REINBACHER, David

STRUBLE, Jayden

TOURIGNY, Miguël

TRUCHON, Charle

TRUDEAU, William

Goaltenders

CROTEAU, Emmett

DOBEŠ, Jakub

FOWLER, Jacob

MILLER, Quentin

URBAN, Samuel

