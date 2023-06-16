Montreal Canadiens gift special helmet to F1 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner

The Montreal Canadiens recently extended a heartfelt gesture to Guenther Steiner, the team principal of the Haas Formula One Team. Steiner, an Italian motorsport engineer and team manager, had an unforgettable experience in Montreal when he took to the ice with the Canadiens' players.

Expressing his gratitude for the exceptional day, Steiner thanked the team.

During this special event, the Montreal Canadiens presented Steiner with a custom-made helmet, which served as a symbolic gift. The helmet featured various elements that held significance in Steiner's life and career. It began with a representation of the club, and the names of his wife and daughter were also included.

Guenther Steiner spoke about the gift:

"Hi, I'm in Canada, in Montreal actually .. I want to thank them for all what they did for us and how they prepared that. ... my daughter was on the ice with me. They gave me a very nice present, you know, a helmet, a custom made helmet for you with a lot of memories, a lot of things on. Which counts a lot."

The helmet proudly displayed the Haas car and logo, paying tribute to Steiner's current role as the team principal of the Haas Formula One Team.

"We start off with the my club I played with because I played as a as a goalie when I was young, ... My family, my, the names of my wife and my daughter on here, ... Haas car and the Haas logo they have. The hedgehog, which is you know for this race track is the mascot. ... We have got. Salute. Chill."

The number one, proudly displayed on the helmet, held particular significance as it represented Steiner's jersey number when he played as a goalie during his youth.

"When I was a kid, I looked up to that driver and you can almost not see it, but they put it in there. The fantastic job on that one. Number one, which was my my number when I played the Segoli in my in my young days. And I get my name in the end."

Finally, the helmet was personalized with Steiner's name, serving as a fitting conclusion to a remarkable gift.

Guenther Steiner thanked Montreal Canadiens for their hospitality

Guenther Steiner expressed his sincere gratitude to the Montreal Canadiens for their generosity and the unforgettable experience they provided.

"So again, thanks, thanks a lot to the Montreal Canadiens."

The Montreal Canadiens' gesture exemplifies the unity and goodwill that can be fostered through shared experiences and mutual admiration.

