Montreal Canadiens trade draft picks for Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Newhook

The Montreal Canadiens have added a significant player, Alex Newhook, to their squad in an effort to strengthen their foundation of forwards. On Tuesday, the Canadiens announced their acquisition of Alex Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche.

The trade package included defenseman Gianni Fairbrother, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick, which sealed the transaction. Alex Newhook, the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, recently finished his second entire season with the Avalanche.

13 goals and 33 points were impressive numbers for Newhook to post in his rookie season of 2021–2022. He made a huge contribution during the Avalanche's Stanley Cup run with four assists in 12 games.

With 82 games played and a total of 14 goals and 30 points, Newhook showed off his skill on the ice throughout the previous campaign.

The new Montreal Canadiens centre, who is only 22 years old, joins the team's young core, which also features promising players like Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

With the Canadiens, Alex Newhook can look forward to more chances to flourish and help the club succeed.

Montreal Canadiens re-signs Sean Monahan

Teams looking for centre ice support paid close attention to Sean Monahan, a well-known player who would have considered unrestricted free agency on July 1. However, the 28-year-old's signing with the Montreal Canadiens has changed the course of events.

Monahan has formally signed a $1.985 million one-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens. The contract earns him up to a maximum of $2 million over the period of the agreement. The contract includes a $15,000 bonus for the Canadiens star, depending on the specific number of games he would play.

Sean Monahan was traded to the Canadiens in the previous offseason after a difficult 2021–22 campaign with the Calgary Flames. Despite a shaky start, Monahan put up a strong campaign, scoring 6 goals and adding 17 points in 25 games.

Unfortunately, a slew of injuries quickly put an end to his comeback, ending what may have been a stunning comeback effort.

However, Monahan's outstanding performances made a lasting impression on the Canadiens' management. This prompted them to sign him to a one-year contract to retain his services for the upcoming campaign.

While only 28 years old, Sean Monahan has played in 681 NHL games throughout the course of his spectacular 10-year career. He provides the Montreal Canadiens with a significant senior presence, especially for the group's emerging young players.

Canadiens ranks include players like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Justin Barron, Arber Xhekaj, and Juraj Slafkovsky. Thus, Monahan's leadership and experience will be crucial in fostering their development.

