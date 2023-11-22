Montreal Canadiens vs Anaheim Ducks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 22nd 2023 

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, hockey enthusiasts are in for an exciting matchup as the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Montreal Canadiens at the Honda Center.

The puck is set to drop at 10:00 PM ET, and fans can catch all the action on Bally Sports. For those unable to tune in via traditional television, the game will also be available for live streaming on ESPN+ and BSW, with a free option on Fubo.

Canadiens vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo TV

Montreal Canadiens Game preview

Both the Montreal Canadiens and the Ducks are grappling with offensive challenges this season, each averaging a modest 2.83 goals per game. The Canadiens, in particular, find themselves in a season they'd likely want to forget, with their offensive struggles evident in their goal-scoring statistics.

Leading the charge for Montreal are Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, who have managed to tally 11 goals and 20 assists on the top line.

However, the team's overall offensive production is hindered by the lack of contribution from the rest of the roster, as only four skaters have managed to net four goals or more. Opponents, aware of this top-heavy offensive strategy, have found ways to limit their scoring opportunities.

Anaheim Ducks Game preview

On the other side of the rink, the Anaheim Ducks are facing a similarly challenging season with offensive woes of their own. With a goal-scoring average matching that of the Montreal Canadiens, the Anaheim Ducks have struggled to find the back of the net in their recent outings, managing only four goals in their last three games.

The offensive burden falls on the shoulders of Frank Vatrano, Mason McTavish, and Ryan Strome, who have combined for 22 goals and 26 assists. However, the lack of consistent scoring depth has made it easy for opponents to stifle the Ducks' offensive efforts, with only four skaters finding the net five times or more.

Don't miss the action as these two teams battle it out on the ice in what could be a pivotal game for their respective seasons.