NHL fans took notice when Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly and his two-time Olympic champion fiancee, Tessa Virtue, made a trip to Chicago. The trip was planned over the weekend to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

As fans caught wind of Rielly's presence at the Taylor Swift concert, they flocked to Reddit to share their reactions and humorous observations. The Reddit community became a hub for spirited discussions and playful banter.

One fan's comment stood out, saying,

"He looks a little stoned lol."

Expressing a sense of empathy, another fan shared,

"Morgan is so relatable. I think I'd look exactly the same if my wife dragged me to the Swift concert."

In a light-hearted manner, a fan humorusly remarked,

"I don't smoke, but would consider it to get through a TS concert as well lol."

Ultimately, Morgan Rielly and Tessa Virtue's decision to attend the Taylor Swift concert sparked the imagination and humor of NHL fans on Reddit.

A look at Morgan Rielly's illustrious NHL career

On October 5, 2013, Morgan Rielly made his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators and later scored his first NHL goal on December 16, 2013, against Marc-Andre Fleury of the Pittsburgh Penguins. In April 2016, he signed a six-year, $30 million contract, solidifying his place with the Maple Leafs.

He was named an alternate captain for the team before the 2016-17 season and displayed leadership qualities throughout his tenure. In November 2016, Rielly had a memorable four-point game, highlighting his offensive abilities. He formed a formidable shutdown defensive pairing with rookie Nikita Zaitsev and finished the season with 27 points in 76 games. Rielly's performance earned him a nomination for the Bill Masterton Trophy.

The 2017-18 season saw Rielly face a brief setback due to injury, but he bounced back and achieved a career-high 52 points, becoming a crucial contributor to the team's playoff push. Although the Leafs fell short in the first round against the Boston Bruins, Rielly demonstrated his playoff prowess by recording five points in the series.

The 2018-19 season brought further accolades for Morgan Rielly as he established himself as a dominant offensive force from the blue line. He started the season with a record-setting point streak for a defenseman in franchise history and continued to amass points, surpassing the 50-point mark for the second consecutive season.

Rielly's achievements included becoming the first Maple Leafs defenseman since Al Iafrate in 1989-90 to score 20 goals in a season. His remarkable campaign concluded with 72 points, the first 70+ point season by a Leafs defenseman since Borje Salming in 1980.

Although the 2022-23 regular season fell below Morgan Rielly's usual standards, he proved his mettle in the playoffs. In the opening series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Rielly's contributions were vital.

He scored the game-winning overtime goal in Game 3, giving the Leafs a series lead for the first time, and later netted the game-tying goal in the closing minutes of Game 4. These crucial goals helped propel the Leafs to their first series win since 2004.

