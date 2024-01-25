Nathan MacKinnon responds to fans' 'MVP' chants after stellar five-point night against Capitals 

In a recent game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Washington Capitals, Nathan MacKinnon's outstanding performance (four goals and one assist) led to a 6-2 victory for the Avalanche. His performance also elicited MVP chants from the passionate crowd.

Following the game, MacKinnon, currently leading the NHL scoring charts with an impressive 82 points (30 goals and 52 assists), responded to the chants during a media interview.

When asked about the MVP chants, MacKinnon downplayed the significance:

"I've heard them before and I've never won MVP, so doesn't mean much. But obviously, the fans are very supportive, but, yeah, not gettin’ my hopes up."

The reporter further inquired about Nathan MacKinnon's return to the top of the points leaderboard. In his response, the star player maintained a pragmatic perspective:

"It's 48 games in. I got the most points. There's nothing awarded for that. Obviously, I'm just trying to play well, doing a lot of work on and off the ice, and it's paying off right now."

Acknowledging the collaborative effort within the team, MacKinnon emphasized:

"And obviously, the players on this team, I wouldn't have this many without the… some of the best players in the whole league. So, like I said, a lot of help and things are going well."

The game itself showcased MacKinnon's extraordinary skills, as he scored three of his four goals consecutively in the second period, achieving a natural hat trick. His performance also included an assist.

Nathan MacKinnon extended his home points streak to 24, breaking a tie with the legendary Joe Sakic for the franchise record. This achievement not only places MacKinnon in Avalanche history but also symbolizes the team's current dominance in the league.

Nathan MacKinnon's performance helped the Colorado Avalanche secure a 6-2 victory against the Washington Capitals

Nathan MacKinnon's outstanding performance propelled the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. Coach Jared Bednar praised MacKinnon's dedication, highlighting his consistent elite habits off the ice.

Mikko Rantanen contributed with a goal and four assists, marking his first five-point game. Cale Makar set a franchise record for defenseman goals with his 76th, and Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves.

MacKinnon's remarkable natural hat trick in the second period showcased his offensive prowess, securing the win. His unselfish play was evident as he passed up a chance for a hat trick in a previous game. Despite the Capitals' efforts, including two goals from Dylan Strome, they suffered a third consecutive loss.