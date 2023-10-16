"Never change it": Anaheim Ducks' 30th anniversary jersey reveal ahead of clash against Hurricanes has fans buzzing

The Anaheim Ducks were in completely new colors as they marked their 30th anniversary by donning a new uniform for the home game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Honda Center on Sunday night.

The Ducks' new uniform is distinctive in its own right, with a purple theme and their iconic team logo in the center, with the NHL logo just above it. Moreover, the jerseys also have a seafoam green and white strip pattern, which makes them even more appealing and cool at first sight.

Here's a sneak peek at the Anaheim Ducks' 30th-anniversary jersey:

Fans were buzzing to see their team in a completely new look and took to X/Twitter to share their thoughts on Anaheim's 30th-anniversary jersey. One fan tweeted:

"Dope. Never change it."

Here are some of the best reactions to the Ducks' 30th-anniversary jersey on X:

However, it is unclear whether the Ducks will wear these jerseys again in the upcoming games.

The Anaheim Ducks' 30th anniversary jerseys brought the team good fortune

One could argue that the Anaheim Ducks' new jersey on their 30th anniversary brought good luck for the team in its ongoing matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

After losing to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 in their last matchup, the Ducks are on the road for an emphatic win as they currently lead the Hurricanes 3-0, with the second period in play.

At the 6:52 mark, Sam Carrick put the Ducks on board. Two minutes later, Frank Vetaro's goal, coming off an assist from Jamie Drysdale, made it 2-0. At the halfway mark, Pavel Mintyukov put the team three goals ahead before the second period.

This story will be updated once the game is completed.