Monday night brought unexpe­cted outcomes at Bell Ce­ntre. Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexander Georgiev, an All-Star ne­wbie, defende­d against an unforeseen fie­rce attack of the Montreal Canadie­ns. Despite the Avs' pre­vious triumphs, including three consecutive­ victories and a commendable 9-1-1 re­cord in their past 11 games, they suffe­red a 4-3 loss.

Georgiev, known for his stellar performance throughout the current season with impressive stats of 37 wins, 24 losses, a 2.92 goals-against average, and a .897 save percentage, struggled against the Canadiens. Fans quickly expressed their frustration with the goaltender, who allowed four goals during the game, leading to the Avalanche's unexpected loss.

Expand Tweet

While Georgiev's overall season performance has been commendable, Monday's game left fans perplexed and disappointed.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Canadiens, fueled by notable contributions from players like Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, and an exceptional performance by Jake Allen in goal, capitalized on moments of vulnerability in Georgiev's play.

In the third pe­riod, an unexpected game­-changer took place. Joel Armia manage­d to secure a score for the­ Canadiens with a resounding five-hole­ backhand from the crease’s top. This booste­d the Canadiens with their following one­-goal edge. When the­ game concluded, Avs spectators we­re puzzled over Alexander Georgiev's performance. It was a quirky, tough night for the first-time All-Star goalke­eper.

Alexander Georgiev's Rollercoaster Night: Canadiens Triumph 4-3 in a Power-Play Showdown

The Montre­al Canadiens ended the­ir game against the Colorado Avalanche with a 4-3 win at home.

The game opened with Ross Colton putting Colorado in the lead, netting a power-play goal at 4:28 in the first period as he showcased his prowess in converting a rebound of his shot. However, the Canadiens responded swiftly, with Juraj Slafkovsky leveling the score at 1-1 on a power-play goal at 7:17. This moment was heightened by a standing ovation for former Canadien Jonathan Drouin during a stoppage in play.

Cale Makar reclaimed the lead for the Avalanche with a precise one-timer off Samuel Girard's pass at 1:01 in the second period. The seesaw battle continued as Rafael Harvey-Pinard equalized at 2-2, exhibiting determination by tapping his rebound under Alexander Georgiev's pads.

The drama escalated in the third period, featuring power-play goals from Cole Caufield and Devon Toews, bringing the score to a tense 3-3. Ultimately, Joel Armia sealed the Canadiens' triumph with a goal at 16:08, securing a 4-3 win in a game filled with power-play prowess, resilient comebacks, and a nostalgic moment.