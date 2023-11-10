New Jersey Devils issue hilarious merch collab message for Ryan Reynolds

NHL fans recently witnessed a delightful exchange between Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and the New Jersey Devils, bringing humor, merch, and a bit of wordplay into the spotlight.

It all began when Reynolds shared a video by VistaPrint showcasing a quirky idea of printing a hat on a hat and a jersey on a jersey. In his trademark witty style, Reynolds captioned the tweet:

"I don’t normally put a hat on a hat, but when I do, I do it with @VistaPrint."

Expand Tweet

Seizing the opportunity for playful banter, the official Twitter account of the New Jersey Devils responded with a tweet that added an extra layer of amusement to the conversation. They humorously referenced Reynolds' character, Chris Brander, known for his role in the movie "Just Friends," saying:

"We’re flattered, Chris Brander. I believe this calls for a merch merch swap."

Expand Tweet

In November 2021, the New Jersey Devils unveiled their first alternate jersey. The jersey was a sleek black design with a unique twist: the word "Jersey" was prominently sprayed across the front. Initially, the unorthodox choice elicited amusing reactions and remarks from fans, who wondered why there weren't "pants on pants" or "hat on a hat."

This clever play on words and the incorporation of humor into their merchandise promotion were a treat for the fans. The interaction between Ryan Reynolds and the New Jersey Devils was indeed a fun twist.

New Jersey Devils will host their 13th annual Military Appreciation Night on November 10, 2023

The New Jersey Devils, in collaboration with Prudential Financial, are hosting their 13th annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Prudential on November 10, 2023, during their game against the Washington Capitals at 7:00 p.m. in Newark's Prudential Center.

The first 9,000 attendees will receive co-branded camo bucket hats, courtesy of Prudential, as part of the event's festivities honoring the dedication of U.S. military members.

Prudential has generously provided 200 complimentary tickets for active military personnel and veterans to join the game. The evening will feature various activities, in-game highlights, and more to celebrate the nation's current and former service members.

Attendees have the chance to win prizes, including a team-signed military-themed jersey, a team-signed helmet, or glass seat tickets for Military Appreciation Night, offering exclusive access to the newly introduced Prudential Lounge. Additionally, military-themed jerseys will be auctioned online until Nov. 17, with the net proceeds directed to benefit Backpacks for Life.